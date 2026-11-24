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Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for Delta Central Senatorial District, has rejected the reported judgment delivered on Tuesday by the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State nullifying his candidature in the 2027 general election.

Omo-Agege described as “very disappointing” the verdict in the suit filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete challenging the nomination of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District.

He said that the judgment of the court defied facts, logic and the law and ecpressed confidence that it would not stand legal interrogation at the appellate court.

“We believe in the rule of law, but we also believe that justice must be anchored in facts and evidence. We will appeal this judgment and pursue that appeal with determination”, he said.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said, “While we respect the court, we strongly disagree with its decision. We believe that some of the findings do not reflect the documentary evidence presented before the court.”

Omo-Agege’s reaction to the court judgment was coming barely hours after armed men attacked his campaign meeting in Uduere in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, leaving four persons dead and many others injured.

A statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Mr Sunny Areh, said, “Senator Omo-Agege has, therefore, directed his legal team to immediately challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.”

The statement quoted the respondent as saying, “We are confident in the strength of our position and will pursue every lawful avenue to ensure that the issues raised by this judgment receive proper judicial consideration.

However, one of the principal grounds on which the court nullified the nomination was its finding that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party’s primaries.

“That finding is difficult to reconcile with the evidence presented before the court.

“Both the NDC and INEC produced documents showing that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was in the membership register submitted by the party. There was only one register. The NDC did not submit two different registers or maintain competing membership records for the same primary election. Senator Omo-Agege’s name appeared in the register submitted to INEC.

“Indeed, INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same document, bearing Senator Omo-Agege’s name, to several persons.”

Nonetheless, the Omo-Agege explained that his legal team would ask the appellate court to examine whether “the register was before the trial court, and both the party and INEC presented evidence confirming that Senator Omo-Agege’s name appeared in it; what was the basis for the court’s contrary finding?”

Omo-Agege also wondered why the court entertained an action from an applicant who allegedly lacked locis standi as he neither obtained nomination forms nor was he cleared by the party to contest the NDC Delta Central Senatorial ticket.

“This is a fundamental issue that deserves careful judicial scrutiny”, he further said, adding, “There is also the question of the plaintiff’s locus standi to institute the action. The evidence before the court was that Prof. Akpodiete did not obtain the Nomination Forms required to participate in the party’s primaries. He was also not cleared by the party to contest, and his name did not appear among the participants listed in INEC’s official monitoring report on the primaries exercise.”

Senator Omo-Agege stressed that these circumstances raise serious questions about whether he established the legal standing required to challenge the outcome of a primary in which he did not participate.

“The issue is not whether a person can approach the courts for redress, but whether the plaintiff in this particular case demonstrated a sufficient legal interest to bring the action. We believe this issue warrants proper consideration on appeal.

“It is also significant that the plaintiff did not ask the court to declare him the winner of the primary or award him the NDC ticket. Instead, he sought to invalidate the party’s nomination without seeking the ticket for himself. The implications of that position, including the legal interest behind the action, deserve close examination,” he stated.

He said that he was also interested in establishing the truth or otherwise of an alleged “attempts “reportedly made before the judgment to persuade INEC to remove Senator Omo-Agege’s name from its final list of candidates.

“The Commission declined to do so, having confirmed that his name appeared in the membership register submitted by the NDC. INEC’s issuance of Certified True Copies of that register, containing his name, further underscores the importance of the documentary record in this dispute.

Nevertheless, the statement noted that “Senator Omo-Agege has always maintained respect for the judiciary. That respect, however, does not require him to agree with every decision, particularly one he believes is inconsistent with the evidence and the applicable law. The right of appeal is an essential part of our judicial system. Exercising that right is neither an attack on the court nor a rejection of the rule of law.”

It advised those reportedly celebrating the court verdict as signalling the end of Senator Omo-Agege’s political journey to exercise patience while the man appeals the Warri court judgment, stressing that Omo-Agege remained committed to the NDC and the people of Delta Central in the true democratic spirit.