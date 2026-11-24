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…As bills to establish nursing college Nkpa, FMC Bende in Abia scale third readings

House of Representatives at the plenary on Tuesday approved the reports of its Committee on University Education on a Bill to transform the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State to Michael Okpara University, Umudike to make it a conventional university.

The House also approved another report of the committee for the conversion of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Abia to a University of Nigerian Languages.

The parliament also passed for the third reading a Bill to establish a Federal College of Nursing Science, Umu-Imenyi Nkpa as well as a Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bende, all in Abia State.

The Bills are sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House and member representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia at the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR and four others.

Considering the report by the Committee chaired by Hon. Abubakar Fulata during the Committee of the Whole, the House agreed that the existing University of Agriculture being a specialized tertiary institution does not meet the growing educational need of the people of the State who are yearning to study other courses.

It also agreed that the conventional status of the university with a mandate to conduct teaching and research in all aspects of academic endeavour will be more beneficial to the people of the State and its environs.

Under the objectives and mandates of the bill, the university will also encourage advancement of learning without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, develop academic and professional programmes leading to diplomas, first degrees and postgraduate degrees, and act as a catalyst for research, innovation and effective utilisation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.

It will also provide training in medicine and other health sciences, offer public service through research, identify Nigeria’s health problems and solutions, and promote teaching, research and extension services.

Similarly, the conversion of NINLAN from an Institute of Nigerian languages to a University of Nigerian Languages will advance learning in Nigerian languages, develop academic programmes for diplomas, first degrees and postgraduate research, promoting indigenous culture and national unity, and train manpower for Nigerian languages and allied disciplines.

The bill also mandates the university to teach high calibre language professionals, providing consultancy, conducting research and community service, and advising the Federal Ministry of Education on language education and research.

The third readings of the bills are being expected soon as the House has formally adopted the reports.

In the same vein, the House also passed two respective bills to establish the Federal College of Nursing Science, Umu-Imenyi Nkpa and a Federal Medical Centre, Bende through third readings.

The passage is a part of efforts to expand access to health training and healthcare delivery in Abia State.

When established, the Federal College of Nursing Science, Umu-Imenyi Nkpa, will train nurses, midwives and other frontline health workers through academic, clinical and practical programmes, conduct research in nursing and community health, and provide outreach, primary healthcare and health education services to surrounding communities.

It will also prepare graduates for professional practice, continuing education and leadership in nursing and allied health services.

Similarly, the Federal Medical Centre, Bende, will provide specialised tertiary healthcare, emergency and referral services, maternal and child care, diagnostics and surgery to residents of Bende and neighbouring communities.

It will also serve as a teaching and research centre for medical, nursing and allied health students, support training of health professionals, and complement existing primary and secondary health facilities in Abia State.

Both bills are to proceed to the Senate for concurrence before being transmitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his assent.