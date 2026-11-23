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Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the study of the cost determination of Value-Added Services (VAS) in the telecommunications industry, which will be conducted by Skyquest Concept Projects Limited.

The study, which is designed to cover a period of nine years (2017-2026), will review the existing pricing structure in the VAS ecosystem, comprising of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), VAS Operators, VAS Aggregators and Content Distributors, with a view to streamlining the variations in the pricing model, including investment and skills gap for the benefit of all players in the ecosystem.

Speaking at a stakeholder consultative forum on the cost determination of mobile value-added services, organised by the NCC in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the Value-Added Services segment has evolved into an important component of Nigeria’s telecommunications ecosystem, delivering innovative digital services beyond traditional voice and data.

Maida who was represented by the Head, Competition and Tariff at NCC, Omotayo Mohammed, further said: “Recognising the importance of this segment, NCC has, over the years, undertaken several regulatory interventions to promote an efficient, competitive, transparent, and consumer-focused VAS ecosystem.

“Building on the interventions, NCC has therefore commissioned the study to assess cost structures on the basis of sound evidence. The study will give a firm economic basis for assessing existing pricing arrangements, understanding cost drivers and commercial relationships among industry participants, and identifying inefficiencies or structural imbalances that may affect competition and the sustainability of the ecosystem.”

In his opening remarks, Project Director at Skyquest Concept Projects Limited, Mr. Olusegun Ekundayo, said before 2017, one of the attractions of mobile value-added services in Nigeria was how little the customer needed to participate, as a subscriber with a basic handset and airtime could buy a caller tune, receive football updates or subscribe to a daily devotional.