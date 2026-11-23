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Nume Ekeghe

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc, has retained its position as Africa’s only mature inclusive instant payment system, with its NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform once again earning the highest inclusivity rating in the fifth edition of AfricaNenda’s State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa Report 2026.

The SIIPS 2026 Report, titled: “Celebrating Africa’s Growing Instant Payment Ecosystem,” assessed 39 live instant payment systems across the continent, up from 29 systems in 2022 when the first edition was launched. The report evaluates systems along the AfricaNenda Inclusivity Spectrum, from Not Ranked, to Basic, Progressed, and Mature.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NIBSS, said: “This recognition reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership in building an inclusive, interoperable, and trusted instant payments ecosystem. NIP’s Maturity status reflects years of sustained investment in infrastructure, innovation, and collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), banks, fintechs, MFBs, PSSPs and other regulators to ensure that every Nigerian can transact instantly, safely, and affordably.”

He reiterated that Nigerians and users to enjoy even more benefits from the more advanced National Payment Stack (NPS) that is an improvement of the same NIP.

NIP’s sustained Maturity status underscores its depth of functionality, low cost, dispute resolution, broad provider participation, and support for diverse use cases including Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), and government payments, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of Africa’s digital payments transformation.

AfricaNenda’s SIIPS Report is the continent’s leading benchmark for inclusive instant payment systems, tracking progress toward financial inclusion and interoperable digital economies.