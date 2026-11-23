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Emma Okonji

Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has challenged African entrepreneurs and tech professionals to embrace Intelligence (AI) without allowing it to weaken their capacity for independent thought, sound judgement and common sense.

Ekeh, who recently returned from a visit to SpaceX’s main Intelligence Station in Seattle, Washington, launched by Elon Musk, made the remarks during an interaction with young entrepreneurs and IT experts. The visit, which was at the invitation of SpaceX, included his wife, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa Distributions, the Authorised Distributors of Starlink in West Africa.

Speaking on Africa’s technological future, Ekeh warned that the continent has just two years to make a defining choice: remain dependent on foreign technology or take deliberate steps towards becoming a global technology leader for its own survival. Drawing on decades of building technology businesses, he challenged the younger generation to move beyond consuming imported solutions and develop the ambition, expertise and capacity to shape Africa’s place in the global technology landscape.

His central message was clear: AI is a powerful tool, but it must remain a tool in human hands. Africans, he argued, must not become so dependent on it that they lose the ability to reason, question, interpret their environment and make practical decisions.

He cautioned against confusing convenience with intelligence.

“While AI can research, analyse information, generate content and recommend solutions, its output still requires human judgement. A technically sound recommendation may not always reflect the cultural, social, economic and political realities of the African environment,” Ekeh said.