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Emma Okonji

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, and PETROJET, one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors in the Middle East and Africa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for digital transformation in Egypt and internationally.

Vice President, Africa, AVEVA, Khaled Salah, said: “Capital projects performance is increasingly determined by the integrity of engineering data. PETROJET is one of the leading EPC contractors with a long track record in the energy and industrial sectors in Egypt and the region. Together, we are creating a foundation in which engineering data is consistent, connected and handed over as a digital twin, that gives owners operational readiness from day one.”

Under the MoU, AVEVA and PETROJET will explore opportunities for collaboration on digital transformation initiatives for mutually agreed projects where PETROJET serves as the EPC contractor. The cooperation will leverage AVEVA Unified Engineering and AVEVA E3D Design, among other digital solutions, to support engineering and design activities and enhance the management and integration of project data.

Looking ahead, the partners’ long-term ambition is to establish PETROJET as a digitally enabled EPC contractor that delivers data-centric projects with digital twin handover across Egypt and the region, with AVEVA as its industrial software partner.