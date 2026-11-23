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Kayode Tokede

FCMB Group Plc has reported profit before tax of N272.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up by 103per cent from N134.5 billion reported in nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The increase in profit before tax was

driven by improved interest margins and a lower cost-to-income ratio.

9On imporoved performance, the Group annualised return on average equity rose to 30.1per cent from 22.4per cent a year earlier, while annualised return on average assets rose to 3.9per cent from 2.3per cent.

Gross earnings for the same nine-month period rose 21per cent from a year earlier to N1 trillion, while after-tax profit increased 85.7per cent to N232.9 billion from N125.5 billion.

Annualised earnings per share rose to N4.59, up 15per cent from N3.99 for full-year 2025, despite the expanded share base post-recapitalisation.

The group’s unaudited results include the audited results of its Nigerian banking subsidiary – First City Monument Bank Limited.

The FCMB Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladi Balogun in a statement said he expected fourth-quarter earnings to benefit from a seasonal increase in digital lending and payments and lower operating expenses after the group recognised the full 2026 Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria levy in the first nine months.

“With nine-month RoE at 30per cent, we expect full-year RoE to be materially above an earlier guidance of 25prt cent, providing a strong foundation for further profitable growth and sustained shareholder value creation,” Balogun said.

FCMB Group’s interest income rose 23.4per cent, while interest expense fell three per crnt as low-cost deposits made up a larger share of customer deposits.

Net interest income rose 52.3per cent to N534.2 billion from N350.8 billion a year earlier, and net interest margin rose to 12.3per cent from 10.1per cent. Operating expenses rose 12.5per cent to N268.9 billion from N239 billion a year earlier, while the cost-to-income ratio fell to 43.5per cent from 55.5per cent.

The banking group’s pretax profit rose 94per cent to N216.9 billion, accounting for 80per cent of group pretax profit. Pretax profit from the non-banking businesses and holding company rose 147per cent to N55.9 billion, accounting for the remaining 20pet cent. Revenue from digital payments, lending and wealth services rose to N142.5 billion from N113.6 billion a year earlier and accounted for 14.2per cent of gross earnings.

The Group’s total assets rose 9.7per cent from December 2025 to N8.37 trillion at the end of September 2026.

Over the same period, loans and advances to customers fell 8.3per cent from N2.37 trillion to N2.17 trillion. Corporate clients repaid loans as cash flows improved, and they accessed lower-cost funding by issuing commercial paper and bonds.

Those repayments more than offset growth in the Group’s higher-yielding retail and SME loan portfolio originated through digital channels, which grew by more than 20% to N315 billion.

Total customer deposits increased by 7.1per cent as of September 30, 2026, from December 2025. Current and savings account balances grew 24.4per cent to N3.60 trillion, while the share of low-cost deposits rose to 76per cent from 65.4per cent in December 2025.

Group net impairment losses rose to N76.8 billion from N57.1 billion a year earlier, reflecting the Stage 2 clean-up undertaken in Q2.

The group recorded a net impairment reversal of N9 billion in the third quarter. The Nigerian bank’s IFRS non-performing loan ratio rose to 6.4per cent from 4.7per cent in June 2026, reflecting a 13per cent reduction in the Nigerian bank’s loan book in the third quarter and new Stage 3 classifications.

Total equity grew 47.8per cent to N1.24 trillion at the end of September 2026 from N836.4 billion at the end of December 2025. Retained earnings and a first-quarter capital injection of about N227 billion supported the increase. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.6per cent at the end of September, providing resources to support growth.

Assets under management increased by 23per cent to N2.1 trillion at the end of September 2026 from N1.7 trillion at the end of December 2025, supported by market share gains at FCMB Pensions and FCMB Asset Management.