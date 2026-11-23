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Nume Ekeghe

ProvidusUnity Bank has emerged the Best Place to Work for Women in Nigeria at the Great Place to Work Awards 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the country’s most people-centric financial institutions.

The bank also secured recognition as the 2nd Best Workplace Nationwide (Large Category), underscoring its commitment to promoting an inclusive, empowering, and high-performing work environment.

The recognition celebrates organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating workplace experiences where women can thrive, lead, and realize their full potential. The dual recognition reflects ProvidusUnity Bank’s deliberate investment in building a culture anchored on diversity, inclusion, equal opportunity, employee wellbeing, and professional growth.

Commenting on the recognition, Walter Akpani, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ProvidusUnity Bank, described the award as a reflection of the Bank’s enduring belief that great organizations are built by empowered people.

“At ProvidusUnity Bank, we believe that when people are given the right environment, opportunities, and support, they are able to achieve extraordinary results. Being recognized as the Best Place to Work for Women in Nigeria is particularly meaningful because it validates our commitment to building a workplace where talent is valued, diversity is celebrated, and everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. This recognition belongs to every member of the ProvidusUnity family who contributes daily to our culture of excellence.”

Also speaking on the milestone, Kingsley Ogirri, Group Head, Human Resources, noted that the award reflects years of intentional efforts to build a workplace where inclusion goes beyond policy and becomes lived experience.

He said, “Creating a great workplace is not an event; it is a continuous journey. We have remained deliberate about nurturing an environment where our people feel respected, supported, heard, and inspired to perform at their best.”