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EbereNwoji

Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria ( PenOp), has attributed significant growth achieved by the pension sector in the past eight months of this year to strong equity market performance, investment returns and increase in the number of contributors.

The PenOp Chief Executive officer, Mrs Anthonia Ifeanyi- Okoro, stated this at a virtual media seminar organised by PenOp in Lagos.

She informed the media that pension sector achieved N4 trillion growth between December 2025 to August 2026.

According to her, the sector’s total assets within the eight month period leaped from N27.46 trillion in December 2025 to N31.8 trillion as at August 2026 representing 15.8 percent growth.

Similarly number of contributors who registered into the Contributory Pension Scheme ( CPS) grew by 352,061 Retired Savings Account(( RSA) holders between January to August 2026,bringing the total number of contributors into the scheme to 11.39 million .

PenOp is the umbrella body of all licensed pension Fund Administrators and Custodians in Nigeria.

She also attributed the continued increase in subscriber base of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to increased awareness and enforcement of the scheme in both public and private sectors of the economy.

She said the significant growth in pension assets under management reflected the industry’s strongest growth momentum in recent years and reinforces its expanding role in Nigeria’s financial system.

The PenOp Chief Executive also attributed the expansion to improved investment performance, increased contributor enrolment and the gradual diversification of pension fund portfolios.

According to her in terms of investment, the equities market recorded impressive performance during the first two quarters of 2026, contributing positively to pension fund returns.