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Marvelous David

Liverpool delivered a commanding performance to defeat Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday, handing new United manager Mauricio Pochettino a disappointing start to his tenure.

Pochettino side took a disastrous turn in the eighth minute when defender Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, who was through on goal. Liverpool capitalised on it, with Dominik Szoboszlai firing home the resulting free-kick in the 10th minute.

Liverpool doubled their advantage just three minutes later as Florian Wirtz produced an excellent finish from a Rio Ngumoha cross to put Liverpool firmly in control before the break.

Manchester United struggled to find a response after the interval, with Liverpool continuing to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities.

Liverpool’s pressure eventually paid off in the 66th minute when 18-year-old Ngumoha finished Bradley Barcola’s low cross to make it 3-0, further exposing United’s defensive problems.

Substitute Victor Muñoz completed the emphatic victory in the 82nd minute, calmly finishing a well-weighted pass from Wirtz to seal an impressive afternoon for the hosts.

The result marked a difficult beginning for Pochettino, whose side struggled to cope with Liverpool’s attacking intensity after being reduced to 10 men.

Liverpool’s victory strengthened their position in the Premier League’s top-four race, moving them to fourth place with 21 points, while Manchester United remained 19th with just eight points from 11 matches.

The emphatic result further highlighted the contrasting fortunes of both clubs, as Liverpool celebrated a memorable victory over their fiercest rivals while United were left with serious questions about their defensive organisation and league campaign.