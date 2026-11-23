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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have emerged champions of the second edition of the CGF Cup 2026 after defeating the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 5–3 on penalties in the final played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The keenly contested final, held on Saturday, ended goalless after regulation time, with EFCC demonstrating greater composure in the ensuing penalty shootout to claim the title.

The Nigerian Air Force finished third after defeating the Nigeria Correctional Service 3–1 in the third-place match, which preceded the final.

In the encounter, Aminu Mohammed gave the Air Force an early lead before Joseph Yakubu restored parity for the Correctional Service. Haruna Yakubu, however, proved decisive, scoring twice to secure a comfortable victory for the Air Force.

The final attracted top officials of the participating security agencies and other dignitaries, with the ceremonial kick-off performed by the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumide.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Controllers-General, Achi Okidi and Kehinde Ajasa; Assistant Controller-General, GK Arogundade; Chairman of the AMAC Football Committee, Otunba Paul Oluwole; Directors of Sports from participating agencies and other dignitaries.

Both finalists displayed tactical discipline, determination and sportsmanship in a closely fought encounter, but neither side could find the breakthrough before the final whistle, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout.

At the end of the competition, the Controller-General presented individual awards to outstanding players and officials in recognition of their performances.

Achem Ezekiel of the Federal Fire Service emerged Top Goal Scorer after netting twice in just 45 minutes, while Titus Ayuba of NSCDC was named Most Valuable Player.

Eze Daniel of EFCC won the Best Goalkeeper award, while his team’s coach, Kabiru Sani, was named Best Coach.

The second edition brought together eight security agencies, with senior officials, supporters, members of the Federal Fire Service Band and sports journalists attending the final day.