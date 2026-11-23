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Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Sunday, held a strategic engagement session with its presidential, governorship and National Assembly candidates to harmonise campaign plans and election strategies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The session, which was held at the NCI International Conference Center, Kaduna, was presided over by the National Chairman of the Party, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, had in attendance the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Prof. Chris Uba, the Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Shamsuddeen Modibbo Barkindo, alongside Governorship and National Assembly candidates from across the country.

In a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Christopher Okechukwu, the engagement focused on strengthening unity, discipline and coordination among candidates and party structures towards building a nationwide campaign capable of securing electoral victory at all levels in 2027.

In his address, the National Chairman called on former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubaka to sheathe his sword and return to his ward to properly register as a bonafide member of the ADC.

Addressing the gathering, Gombe called on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to return to his ward and formally register as a member of the ADC, saying his registration would confer on him the full rights, benefits and privileges of party membership.

He assured that, upon registration, he would consider appointing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Chairman of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman noted that Atiku’s wealth of political experience, national reach and deep understanding of governance would be a major asset to the Party in its collective resolve to dislodge the APC-led government at the centre and offer Nigerians a credible alternative.

He reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to internal cohesion, inclusive leadership, and a people-driven campaign anchored on unity, competence and victory in 2027.

He urged all candidates to return to their constituencies, mobilize at the grassroots, and work in unity with Party structures

at all levels.