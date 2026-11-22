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A senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Suleiman Kawu, last week told his party the truth when he acknowledged that economic hardship associated with President Bola Tinubu’s reforms was creating resentment among voters in northern Nigeria, warning that the ruling party must reconnect with ordinary citizens ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kawu, who is seeking re-election to represent Kano South Senatorial District in the forthcoming election, said the party must acknowledge the suffering of Nigerians and explain the intended benefits of the administration’s policies rather than rely on campaign rallies and political displays.

Kawu in a television interview, admitted that the economic consequences of the reforms had created challenges for the ruling party, particularly in its efforts to persuade voters to support Tinubu’s re-election. He said he had urged the party’s leadership and campaign council to demonstrate empathy and responsiveness to citizens in view of the prevailing economic realities.

His comments came as political parties intensified mobilisation ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Opposition parties have accused the leaders of the APC of going about their campaign as if the feelings of Nigerians do not matter to them.

They accused senior members of the party of dancing and throwing jabs at opposition political parties without telling Nigerians what they have done to justify a fresh mandate.

Currently, a large number of Nigerians are hungry and facing economic hardship. There are no good roads for them to travel on, no reliable electricity, no good hospitals, many do not have jobs, fuel is still high and above all many are still dying due to the insecurity ravaging the country.

The senator’s admission is a challenge for the APC as it seeks another presidential mandate, persuades Nigerians to support economic reforms whose intended long-term benefits have yet to translate into sufficient relief for many households.