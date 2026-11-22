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•Condemns money-driven politics, primitive wealth accumulation

•Says democracy has standards, calls for investment in the younger generation

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for purposeful, honest and visionary political leadership to rebuild Nigeria’s battered international image and restore the respect the country once commanded globally

Delivering the keynote address at the third edition of the annual The Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPACOLLOQUIUM), with the theme, “The Brand Nigeria”, in Abuja yesterday, he said the country needs leaders who are deliberate about national development rather than personal wealth accumulation.

Jonathan recalled Nigeria’s towering global image, especially in the 1960s and 70s.

He lamented that the quality of politics currently practised in Nigeria was undermining democracy and threatening the country’s progress.

“Some of what goes on in our political space does not represent democracy. The brand of politics we are playing will set us backwards. Democracy has standards,” he said.

The former president urged political leaders to emulate the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose clear vision and commitment to compulsory education transformed the old Western Region.

According to him, Awolowo’s education policy produced remarkable results, with the South-West at one point having more professors than the rest of Nigeria combined.

He challenged present-day leaders to abandon primitive accumulation of wealth and invest in the younger generation, stressing that leadership should be measured by the legacy left behind.

“Why will you stomach what you are supposed to invest in the younger generation at a time you know your time on earth is really not much?” he asked.

The former president criticised politicians who lacked knowledge of their parties’ manifestos, noting that many of the documents were prepared by hired consultants without any meaningful commitment from the candidates.

He noted that a nation’s brand was its identity, reputation and standing among the comity of nations.

Jonathan recalled that Nigeria once enjoyed considerable international respect and influence but regretted that its reputation had suffered significant setbacks.

He identified insecurity, corruption, economic difficulties, unemployment, political instability and negative perceptions of public institutions as factors damaging the country’s image.

The former president particularly expressed concern over the limited international mobility associated with the Nigerian passport, which exposes citizens to considerable visa restrictions and difficulties travelling abroad.

However, he cautioned against equating the country’s challenges with the character of its people, maintaining that millions of Nigerians remained honest, industrious, talented and respected internationally.

He attributed the deterioration of Nigeria’s national identity partly to the erosion of societal values, where wealth was celebrated without questions about its source. At the same time, honesty, hard work and integrity received insufficient recognition.

Other factors, he said, included corruption, abuse of public office, impunity, weakened public institutions, and insecurity, which had created doubts about the state’s ability to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

To reverse the trend, Jonathan called for stronger leadership and governance, insisting that public office must be treated as a position of trust.

He said merit, competence, transparency, accountability and the rule of law must become the guiding principles of public administration.

He also advocated reforms in political recruitment, stronger internal party democracy, credible elections, and a political culture that rewards ideas, character, and competence rather than money, patronage, and sectional interests.

Jonathan also regretted that the country’s image had suffered considerable setbacks, even as individual Nigerians continued to excel internationally.

He said, “Today, we must honestly acknowledge that the image of our country has suffered considerable setbacks. Although Nigerians continue to excel internationally, our national reputation is increasingly overshadowed by insecurity, corruption, economic difficulties, unemployment, political instability and negative perceptions of our institutions.

“One particularly troubling reflection is the limited international mobility associated with the Nigerian passport. Its relatively weak global standing, compared with many other countries, means our citizens face considerable visa restrictions and difficulties travelling internationally. This should concern us.

“A passport is more than a travel document; it is a symbol of national identity, and the confidence other countries place in the nation that issues it. Yet, we must distinguish between the country’s challenges and the character of its people. Millions of Nigerians remain honest, industrious, talented and highly respected across the world.

“Our problem is not a shortage of human potential. It is our failure to translate that potential consistently into effective institutions, responsible leadership and national progress.”

Jonathan reminisced about the good old days, saying, “There was a time when Nigeria commanded considerable respect and influence internationally. We were regarded as a promising African nation with enormous potential and a strong sense of continental responsibility. Nigeria was frequently mentioned among the emerging economies alongside countries such as Brazil and Malaysia, with the potential to become a major global power.

“We had confidence in our institutions, national ambition and the capacity to influence events beyond our borders. We played leading roles in the liberation of Southern Africa and the struggle against apartheid.

“Our military earned international recognition through peacekeeping operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone. Our diplomacy carried considerable weight in Africa and beyond. Our athletes, footballers, academics, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and professionals represented the country with distinction.

“Our literature, music, films and creative arts projected our identity to the world. Specifically, our athletes and footballers, including Dick Tiger, Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, became global ambassadors whose achievements brought honour to our country.

“Our professionals- doctors, engineers, academics and scientists- also earned international respect. Today, Afrobeats and Nollywood continue to project Nigeria’s cultural identity to international audiences.”

He argued that a strong national brand would attract investment, tourism, international partnerships and opportunities for its citizens, adding that it would also inspire patriotism at home and respect abroad.

He noted that despite the motley negative tendencies undermining Nigeria’s image, all hope was not lost, arguing that Nigeria must be willing to learn from countries that have achieved remarkable transformations, including India, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

“The lesson is not that Nigeria must become Singapore. It is that national transformation requires purposeful leadership, institutional discipline and long-term commitment to the public good.

“Restoring the Nigeria brand requires more than slogans and publicity campaigns. It requires a national commitment to changing the realities that shape our reputation.

“First, we must restore integrity, discipline, hard work and patriotism as fundamental national values. Our homes, schools, religious institutions and communities must teach young Nigerians that genuine success must be achieved through honest and productive means.

“Second, we must strengthen leadership and governance. Public office must be regarded as a position of trust. Merit, competence, transparency, accountability and the rule of law must guide public administration.

“We must reform our political and leadership recruitment processes. We must strengthen internal party democracy, electoral credibility, and a more inclusive political culture and reward ideas, character, and competence rather than money, patronage, and sectional interests.

“Third, we must build a secure and productive economy that creates employment, encourages enterprise and improves the living conditions of our people. Education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure must receive sustained attention.

“Fourth, we must invest in our cultural, sporting and professional assets. Afrobeats, Nollywood, our literature, fashion, football and other sporting achievements demonstrate the power of Nigerian creativity. We must support these industries and use them more effectively for cultural diplomacy and economic development.

The Convener of the colloquium, Dr. Paul Alaje, noted that Nigeria has never lacked conferences, reports, development plans or diagnoses of its challenges.

According to him, what Nigerians must now demand was implementation.

He noted that productivity must be a central national development priority, rewarding efficiency, innovation, value addition, and competitiveness.

Alaje also called for rebuilding institutional trust through transparency, accountability, consistency, and effective public service.