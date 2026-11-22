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•Combined profit after tax up 19% to N8.06tn

Kayode Tokede

Thirty companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reported combined tax expenses of an estimated N4.6 trillion in the first nine months of 2026, up 72 per cent from N2.68 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025, following the federal government’s tax reforms.

However, despite the rising tax expenses, the 30 firms posted a combined profit after tax of N8.06 trillion, up 19 per cent from N6.77 trillion in the first nine months of 2025.

The companies are subject to taxes administered by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), state internal revenue services and other revenue authorities in the jurisdictions where they operate, including markets across sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

The firms reviewed by THISDAY operate in several sectors of the Nigerian economy, including banking, cement manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and telecommunications.

The firms include: FCMB Group Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), First Holdco Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Wema Bank Plc.

Others are: Dangote Cement Plc, HBM Nigeria Plc, BUA Cement Plc, BUA Foods Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Aradel Holdings Plc, and Total Energies Marketing Company Plc.

Also on the list are: Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Presco Plc, Transcorp Power Plc, Transcorp Hotel Plc, Geregu Power Plc, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Conoil Plc.

Seplat Energy Plc reported the highest tax expense among the 30 companies, followed by Aradel Holdings Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Dangote Cement Plc.

In its unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Seplat Energy reported tax expenses of N987.15 billion, up 34.8 per cent from N732.35 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The group said it had applied the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which took effect in January 2026 and consolidated the education tax, the NASENI levy and the Police Trust Fund levy into a development levy.

“In accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting, income tax expense for the interim period has been determined using the estimated weighted average annual effective income tax rate expected for the full financial year.

“This estimate is reviewed at each interim reporting date and adjusted, where necessary, to reflect changes in the expected annual tax rate.”

Seplat attributed N929.9 billion of its nine-month income tax expense to its oil segment, up from N695.9 billion a year earlier. The gas segment accounted for N57.2 billion, up from N36.4 billion. For the third quarter alone, the oil segment recorded N396.2 billion, compared with N342.4 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025, while the gas segment recorded N26 billion, up from N21.6 billion.

Aradel Holdings reported tax expenses of N721.41 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up from N55.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. MTN Nigeria’s tax expenses rose by nearly 68 per cent to N630.47 billion from N376.3 billion.

MTN Nigeria was the most profitable of the 30 firms, posting a profit after tax of N1.17 trillion, up 55.3 per cent from N750.19 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Dangote Cement reported an income tax expense of N497.71 billion, up 67.2 per cent from N297.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The 11 banks in the review accounted for 26.9 per cent of aggregate tax expenses in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 30.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) recorded the highest tax expense among the 11 banks, reporting N265.3 billion, up 31.9 per cent from N201.16 billion a year earlier.

GTCO said its company income tax rose to N283.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026 from N201.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its under-provision for prior years increased to N18.3 billion from N10.1 billion, while the amount relating to the origination of temporary differences rose to N36.07 billion from N10.06 billion a year earlier.

GTCO’s profit after tax fell by 12.2 per cent to N614.57 billion from N699.64 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Nigeria’s standard corporate income tax rate remains at 30 per cent. Under the tax reforms, companies within scope are subject to a four per cent development levy on assessable profits. The levy replaces several federal levies, so its effect on each company’s tax bill depends in part on what the company previously paid.

The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and related legislation, which took effect on January 1, 2026, affect the tax costs, cash flow, dividend capacity, investment decisions and compliance expenses of NGX-listed companies. The reforms could also affect share prices.

The impact will vary by company, depending on profitability, sector, available tax incentives, capital expenditure, financing structure and how each company adapts to the new rules.

Analysts stressed the importance of tax remittance and said the disclosure obligations that come with listing on the NGX make it easier to scrutinise companies’ tax affairs.

The Vice-President of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr David Adnori, said listed companies could face higher tax bills this year, with implications for shareholder returns.

Adnori said failing to remit taxes could expose companies to enforcement action, including branch closures and operational disruption. He called for a simpler tax system to make remittance easier and reduce disputes between companies and revenue authorities.

He added that tax remittances helped finance economic development and urged companies to meet their obligations, including those owed to state governments where they operate. He said companies should comply with the applicable laws and make full disclosures.

Adnori said some categories of income may qualify for tax exemptions, citing income from Treasury bills, government bonds and agricultural loans. He said differences in income composition could explain why some banks have lower effective tax rates than manufacturing companies.