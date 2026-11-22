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Sunday Aborishade in Abuja

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Babachir Lawal, has reiterated that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview at the weekend, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development, he believed, would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

“Peter got the majority of votes; he didn’t get the spread. Bola Tinubu got the spread and came second. There should have been a runoff in that election,” he said.

The former SGF further projected that Obi would win Kogi, Benue and Plateau states, and would also defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in his home state of Adamawa.

“I give it to you that Peter didn’t have more spread. This time, Peter will get the spread in Nigeria.

“Atiku will come third in Adamawa State this time around,” he added.

On the ADC candidate’s chances in the forthcoming election, Lawal argued that the former vice president would not have sufficient ethnic support to secure the presidency.

Comparing the NDC ticket with those of other political parties, he described it as a better option.

Lawal also disclosed that the party’s campaign strategy would prioritise town hall meetings, which he considered a more effective means of engaging voters.

He said Nigerians would look in the direction of Obi due to his character and competence.

“First of all, he is incorruptible. Second, he is detribalised. Third, he is a businessman that understands market forces. And fourth, he is a man who sticks to his words,” the NDC chieftain added.

Asked whether the former Anambra State governor made any promises to him, the former SGF said, “No, he doesn’t need to”.

The 72-year-old said he would go back to his 4,000 hectares of farmland where he produces cash crops and livestock, and watch Nigeria grow.

Asked whether he does not want to partake in Obi’s government if he wins, Babachir said, “I’m 72 years old. I have a 40-year-old son. What is wrong if Peter says, ‘I’m going to make you Minister of Agriculture,’ and I say Peter, instead, give my son Minister of Agriculture. Is that wrong? In those days when we were young, that’s how things were done.”