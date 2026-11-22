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Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected claims that it has joined the opposition Coalition for Democracy being promoted by a former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, declaring that it would not attend the coalition’s November 30 summit.

The party said it had not entered into any alliance with the coalition, and had not authorised anyone to represent it at the summit or agreed to be bound by any decision taken in its name.

It maintained that its only recognised coalition arrangement was the Rainbow Coalition, backed by its National Leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike.

PDP’s position was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, who said those being presented as the party’s representatives were expelled members with no authority to speak or act on its behalf.

Mohammed said the individuals’ claims to the party’s leadership and representation had suffered defeats at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

He added that the courts had issued orders restraining Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and his associates from parading themselves as PDP leaders, while imposing financial penalties exceeding N100 million over alleged abuses of court processes and frivolous litigation.

Questioning Lukman’s continued engagement with the individuals, Jungudo said, “It is therefore astonishing that Mr Salihu Lukman, who ought to be sufficiently informed about the legal status and recognised leadership of the PDP, would continue to engage these individuals and use them as a basis for associating the party with his so-called Toronto Coalition.”

Describing the proposed arrangement as a political project built on misrepresentation, the PDP declared it ‘dead on arrival’, particularly because those being presented as its representatives lacked the authority to speak on its behalf.

The party also threatened legal action against Lukman, his associates and other promoters of the Coalition for Democracy if they continued to use its name and institutional identity in their political activities.

“The party will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal action against any person or group that continues to unlawfully associate the PDP with this arrangement,” Mohammed warned.

Reiterating its position, the party said the Rainbow Coalition, in line with Wike’s political direction and directives, remained its only recognised coalition arrangement.

It consequently urged Nigerians, political stakeholders, members and supporters, as well as media organisations, to disregard reports linking its national headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, to the November 30 summit or any other political arrangement being promoted by Lukman and his associates.

“The PDP will not allow its identity to be hijacked, its institutional authority misrepresented or its political interests compromised by individuals who have no mandate to speak or act on its behalf,” Mohammed added.

PDP maintained that it would not be bound by any resolution or commitment purportedly made in its name by the promoters of the coalition.