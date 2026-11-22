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United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc grew its total assets by 5.4 per cent to N34.96 trillion in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as stronger trading, foreign exchange and fee income lifted the banking group’s operating income by 12.7 per cent to N1.67 trillion.

The bank’s unaudited results, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed that total assets rose from N33.17 trillion at the end of December 2025. Over the same period, customer deposits grew by 6.6 per cent to N24.60 trillion, while loans and advances to customers increased by six per cent to N7.44 trillion.

Gross earnings rose by 2.8 per cent year-on-year to N2.54 trillion. Non-interest income provided the biggest boost to operating income, rising by 48.8 per cent from N320.83 billion to N477.25 billion. Net interest income increased by 2.7 per cent to N1.19 trillion as a reduction in interest expense offset a decline in interest income.

Operating income grew faster than operating expenses, which rose by 5.7 per cent to N894.33 billion. The group’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 53.57 per cent from 59.39 per cent. Shareholders’ funds increased by 3.3 per cent from December 2025 to N4.39 trillion, while cash and bank balances stood at N9.68 trillion at the end of September.

Profit before tax stood at N502.98 billion, down 13.1 per cent from the corresponding period of 2025, while profit after tax fell by 25.3 per cent to N401.60 billion. Management cited higher provisions for potential credit losses as a factor in the decline in net profit.

UBA’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, said the performance reflected the benefits of the bank’s diversified operations, with subsidiaries outside Nigeria contributing to the growth in its core business.

“The results reflect a focus on sustainable growth, prudent balance sheet management, and a commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” Alawuba said.

He said the group would expand lending to key growth sectors and grow revenue from its digital banking services. He added that UBA would use its network to support trade within Africa and widen access to financial services.

The bank’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the larger balance sheet gave UBA room to finance infrastructure and expand lending while managing its exposure to market volatility.

UBA serves more than 45 million customers and operates in 20 African countries, with an international presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai.

Bandits Behead Traditional Ruler in Niger, Kill Several Others in Fresh Attack

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Suspected bandits have killed the traditional ruler of Luma Baale community in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State and slaughtered several residents in a fresh attack on the area.

Apart from being killed, Alhaji Garba Mohamed was beheaded and his body burnt by the bandits.

The attackers were also said to have set houses ablaze and burnt the bodies of some of their victims after the killings.

A woman and her child were also murdered and burnt along with the village head.

Eyewitnesses said seven villagers were also killed by the bandits while four others were seriously injured.

A resident of Luma Baale, Mohammed Alhassan, told journalists that the attack occurred around 5a.m. yesterday, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

“Some of us fled to nearby bushes for safety. We are now in Luma town where there is security coverage,” he said.

Alhassan alleged that some of the attackers were Fulani youths from the same community who had formed an alliance with bandits to carry out the attack.

“Some of the attackers were identified to be some Fulani boys from the same village who have now formed an alliance with the bandits to perpetrate this ugly act,” he added.

It was gathered that the bandits were assisted by some locals who sneaked out of the village to connive with the gunmen to wreck the havoc.

According to sources, the terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the village after the early morning prayers, taking the community unaware.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident.

According to Wasiu Abiodun “On 21/11/2026 at about 5am, a report indicated that suspected armed men invaded Lumma Ba’are village, Borgu LGA and attacked the community, while about five persons reportedly lost their lives during the attack.”

He said “Joint security teams have been deployed to the location,” adding that efforts to apprehend the suspected perpetrators were “ongoing.”