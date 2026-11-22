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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has revealed that it took the intervention of the late President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the plan by powerful interests and government agencies to destroy his business.

He added that his steadfastness and determination to also uphold justice saved his business.

Rabiu disclosed this in his tribute at the public presentation of “Buhari: An Authorised Biography” authored by Dr. Udu Yakubu in Abuja.

At the event, he made a ₦500 million commitment for the purchase of copies of the three-volume biography — the largest commitment at the presentation — in honour of a man whose service, he said, should be remembered for generations.

The business mogul said there was a moment when business, friendship and presidential power collided, saying it almost cost him everything he had built.

He stated: “Government agencies were involved. Powerful interests were pressing. His business was facing one of the gravest threats in its history. And at the centre of it all stood President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Rabiu said he needed to know where Buhari stood, adding that the late President told him he would stand for justice.

He noted: “He assured me that he would always do what was right, regardless of who was involved or how powerful they might be. I was moved to tears by those words and by his genuine concern for me.”

Rabiu stressed that Buhari was under intense pressure from people who wanted him to act differently — but refused to be swayed.

He said: “At that critical moment, President Buhari stood firmly on the side of justice. Even in the face of strong resistance and enormous pressure from those who wanted him to act otherwise, he remained resolute.”

According to Rabiu, it was not just a president’s reassurance but the intervention of a man he called a father, mentor, trusted friend and pillar of strength.

Rabiu emphasised that what struck him most was not favouritism, because Buhari did not promise to side with him because of friendship.

According to him, Buhari promised to do what he believed was right — no matter who was involved, stressing that Buhari’s stance proved decisive.

“His steadfastness and determination to uphold justice saved my business. For that, I will remain eternally grateful to him,” Rabiu added.

Rabiu described Buhari as an “iroko tree” he leaned on when his own strength was failing.

He maintained that Buhari’s legacy was not abstract history, adding that it was tied to a memory of vulnerability, uncertainty and reassurance.

Rabiu described Buhari as a president who looked him in the eye and promised that power would be used for what was right.