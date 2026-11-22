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•Party dismisses funding controversy as opposition handiwork

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Fresh questions have emerged within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over its campaign financing arrangements following allegations that more than N6.5 billion reportedly realised from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms has been placed in a fixed deposit account, amid concerns about funding for the party’s National Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.

However, the National Campaign Council of NDC has dismissed suggestions that the council was being abandoned financially, describing the claims as attempts by opposition elements to create disaffection within the party.

THISDAY gathered that some party leaders have reportedly expressed concern over the alleged investment, questioning whether sufficient resources were being made available to the National Campaign Council for mobilisation, publicity and other activities required to prosecute the party’s presidential campaign.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja yesterday, a party source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the national leadership had yet to release substantial funds to the campaign council, despite the reported proceeds from the sale of nomination forms to aspirants seeking various elective positions.

According to the source, the money was allegedly lodged in a bank as a fixed deposit, reportedly yielding about N110 million monthly in interest.

However, the claims about the alleged deposit, its signatories and the reported interest earnings could not be independently verified.

An aggrieved party member, who also spoke anonymously, questioned the alleged prioritisation of investment returns at a time when the party was expected to intensify its preparations for the 2027 elections.

The member expressed concern that inadequate funding could affect the campaign council’s ability to undertake publicity, grassroots mobilisation and other electoral activities.

“No printing of posters, no billboards, no mobilisation of the youths or any arm of the support groups,” the source said.

The party member argued that political parties should concentrate their resources on building electoral structures and mobilising voters ahead of elections rather than focusing primarily on financial investments.

“Parties win elections before making investments. You can go and fix money in a bank when you have won an election. What are you fixing money for when an election is facing you?” the member queried.

The source further alleged that the party’s presidential candidate and running mate, Mr Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, respectively, were expected to shoulder a substantial part of the financial responsibilities associated with their campaign.

However, the National Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr Constance Ikokwu, dismissed suggestions that the council was being abandoned financially, describing the claims as attempts by opposition elements to create disaffection within the party.

Ikokwu maintained that Obi and Kwankwaso had remained actively engaged with the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, and had participated in campaign-related activities.

“Both our presidential candidate and running mate, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, have been campaign guests of the National Leader of NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, over the past few weeks, and they already have several other joint campaign events scheduled in the coming weeks,” she said.

She maintained that the reports were being circulated by political opponents uncomfortable with the party’s growing popularity.

She said, “This rumour is merely the handiwork of the opposition. Having realised they cannot match our growing popularity with the electorate, they are resorting to spreading falsehoods in a desperate attempt to sow seeds of discord within our ranks.

“We remain completely united, focused and fully committed to financing and executing a successful campaign ahead of the 2027 elections,” Ikokwu stated.

Also reacting to the allegations, the NDC National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, questioned their credibility.

“Does the so-called allegation make sense to you?” he asked.

He did not, however, provide further details on the party’s financial position, the alleged fixed deposit or the specific funding arrangements for the National Campaign Council.