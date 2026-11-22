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Former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has thrown her weight behind President Bola Tinubu, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, and her son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Yusuf is seeking election to the House of Representatives to Daura, Sandamu and Mai’Adua Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this in a post on his X handle.

Ahmad wrote: “H.E. Aisha Buhari is in full campaign mode, throwing her weight behind President Bola Tinubu, Governor Dikko Umar Radda and her son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking election to the House of Representatives to represent Daura, Sandamu and Mai’Adua Federal Constituency.”

The post indicates the former First Lady’s support for the political ambitions of Tinubu, Radda and her son as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election.