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Sunday Ehigiator

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has declared that he will be finished politically if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election, stressing that his political power depends entirely on President Tinubu remaining in office.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while canvassing support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election, the governor compared himself to a dancing masquerade that needs someone playing the music behind it.

He used a vivid Pidgin English analogy that has gone viral.

“Let me tell you, una know masquerade? Shey last time wey I come meet una, una carry masquerade come out and the masquerade dey dance well well. Wetin make that masquerade dey dance? Sheybi na somebody dey play for am,” he said.

The governor then delivered the line that has dominated headlines: “So na somebody dey back me and if that person comot for power, my power don finish.”

The governor left no doubt about the identity of that backer: “Una know say I no dey tell lies. If I say I go do am, na so e dey. Na Baba Tinubu, he’s the one backing me up.” The message was clear — if Tinubu leaves power, Okpebholo believes his own political relevance ends.

This latest outburst fits a consistent pattern. Just days earlier, at the inauguration of the Edo chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Campaign Movement, Okpebholo stated that “I am working because President Tinubu is behind me. For the work to continue, he must remain in office in 2027.”

He added that “for me to continue to develop this state, President Tinubu must remain in Aso Rock,” while framing a vote for the president as a vote against kidnapping, cultism, and criminality.

The governor had repeatedly pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes for Tinubu from Edo State on January 16, 2027 — a target he has described as non-negotiable and already “settled.”

With roughly 2.8–2.865 million registered voters in the state, it would be a herculean task for such a high number of votes to be delivered to one candidate.

In 2023, Tinubu received about 144,471 votes in Edo State, while the then presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi won the state with over 331,000 votes.