Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed a technical team to Bayelsa State to strengthen search and rescue operations following a boat accident that claimed several lives in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, with 24 bodies recovered so far.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities.

The boat was reportedly conveying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community to attend a burial ceremony when the incident occurred.

NEMA disclosed that 24 bodies had been recovered as of Saturday, while search and rescue operations were continuing.

The agency said it activated its South-South Zonal Directorate and deployed an emergency response team from its Port Harcourt Operations Office shortly after receiving reports of the incident.

It added that the newly deployed technical team would strengthen coordination and provide additional support for the ongoing rescue operations.

NEMA personnel are working alongside the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local divers and other relevant stakeholders.

Governor Douye Diri visited the scene of the incident, where he expressed sadness over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Diri commended emergency response agencies, security personnel, local divers and other stakeholders for their prompt mobilisation and collaborative efforts despite the difficult riverine terrain.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Press Unit, NEMA expressed sympathy with the Bayelsa State Government and families affected by the tragedy.

The agency assured that it would continue working with relevant authorities and emergency responders to support the search and rescue operations and ensure effective coordination of the response.