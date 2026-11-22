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The federal government has announced plans to expand its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative to “60 tertiary institutions as part of efforts to reduce transportation costs for students and improve mobility on campuses.”

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Saturday during the inauguration of CNG stations and vehicle conversion centres at four federal universities under the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation, known as Project SPROUT.

The facilities were inaugurated at the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

Alausa said the programme, “which initially targets 20 federal universities, would be extended to 40 additional federal tertiary institutions.”

He urged university managements and transport operators to ensure that the savings from using CNG were reflected in lower fares for students and staff.

“The benefits of CNG must translate into affordable fares and dependable shuttle services,” the minister said, stressing that the initiative was designed to ease the financial burden on students commuting between their hostels, lecture halls and other campus facilities.

The minister also announced that UNILAG would receive 10 CNG-powered buses to improve transportation within the campus, while a 12MW solar mini-grid project was being planned to address the university’s electricity needs.

He further disclosed that the Federal Government was targeting the delivery of more than 50,000 hostel bed spaces across tertiary institutions by the end of 2027, including 1,700 at UNILAG’s Akoka campus and 350 at its College of Medicine.

He said other interventions, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, infrastructure development and innovation grants, were part of efforts to improve students’ welfare and access to education.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, described the facility as a milestone in the university’s commitment to sustainability and improved welfare.

She said the university would offer 10 complimentary vehicle conversion slots to beneficiaries through a ballot, while other members of the university community would enjoy discounted conversion services.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Oluwole Adama, said the facilities would bring cleaner and more affordable energy closer to university communities

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Akinteye Babatunde commended the Federal Government, saying the initiative was a practical response to the transportation challenges facing students.

Project SPROUT is part of the Federal Government’s broader Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, introduced in 2023 following the removal of the petrol subsidy to promote cheaper alternative fuels and reduce transportation costs.

In March 2026, President Bola Tinubu expanded the initiative’s mandate to include electric vehicles as part of efforts to develop cleaner and more affordable transportation