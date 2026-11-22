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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the House of Representatives for Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in Enugu State, Chief Benjamin Chimaobi Eze, has pledged to consult his constituents regularly and receive feedbacks on his legislative activities at the National Assembly if elected.

Eze argued that effective representation is not merely occupying a legislative seat, insisting that lawmakers must remain accessible to the people and be accountable for the mandate given to them by the people.

In a statement he issued recently, Eze said his duties as a legislator would be anchored on continuous consultation with community leaders, youths, women, farmers, traders, professionals and other stakeholders to ensure that their concerns inform his decisions at the House of Representatives.

Eze also promised to keep the people of Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency updated on bills, motions, oversight activities and federal projects pursued on their behalf, while providing regular feedback on progress and challenges.

The candidate also promised to prioritise people-oriented legislation, attract federal development projects and monitor public expenditure to promote accountability and ensure that allocated funds serve their intended purposes.

He said his agenda would focus on key areas, including education, healthcare, agriculture, employment, security, electricity and road infrastructure across Igboeze North and Udenu local government areas (LGAs) of Enugu State.

He added that his approach would be guided by consultation, transparency and the pursuit of tangible benefits for constituents, irrespective of political affiliation or social background.

As the 2027 general election is approaching, the contest for the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives has raised the issue of equity, and fairness.

Igbo-Eze North LGA has produced the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Agbo.

With another electoral cycle approaching, there are renewed agitations by the community leaders and other stakeholders in both Udenu LGA and Igbo Eze North LGA for Udenu to produce the next representative of the federal constituency.

In their view, allowing the seat to rotate between the two LGAs would promote equity, justice, fairness, and political balance.

Within Udenu LGA, all the relevant stakeholders have also insisted that it is the turn of the Obollo bloc where Eze hails from.

Eze’s supporters believe that his academic qualifications and years of professional service have equipped him sufficiently for legislative responsibility, public engagement and constituency development.

They also argue that his candidacy would give Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, an opportunity to have a competent representative with experience in public administration and institutional processes