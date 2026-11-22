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Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has warned northerners not to celebrate attacks on leaders from other regions in the North, so as not to fuel any attack on northern political leaders in southern Nigeria, which could trigger ethnic hostility.

This is just as he criticised opposition politicians pushing for a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the renewed effort as a waste of time.

Sani gave the warning in a post on X yesterday while comparing reported attacks on former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bauchi State and President Bola Tinubu in Abuja with a hypothetical incident involving a northern presidential candidate or President in the South.

He questioned whether Nigerians would maintain the same level of calm if a northern political leader were attacked in Enugu or Ekiti State.

“Former President Goodluck was once reportedly pelted in Bauchi and the country was calm. President Tinubu was reportedly pelted in Abuja and the country is calm.

“Will there be the same calmness in the country if a presidential candidate from the North or a future president from the North is pelted in Enugu or Ekiti?” he asked.

The former lawmaker warned that such an incident could provoke ethnic reactions among youths in the North, citing possible chants of “Shege Biafra” and “Shege Oduduwa”.

He urged northerners not to encourage actions they would be unwilling to tolerate if the situation were reversed.

“For those of us from the North, let’s not support, applaud or encourage what we can NEVER tolerate when the table turns,” he added.

Jonathan’s convoy and campaign rally were attacked by youths in Bauchi on January 22, 2015, during his re-election campaign ahead of the presidential election.

Similar disruptions of Jonathan’s campaign activities were also reported in other northern states, including Kano, Kebbi and Katsina.

More recently, Tinubu faced hostile chants from some worshippers after attending Friday prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Garki, Abuja, on November 13.

Videos circulated on social media showed some youths chanting “Ba ma yi, ba ma so” as the President’s convoy departed, while footage shared online purportedly showed objects being thrown towards the motorcade.

The Presidency initially denied reports that Tinubu’s convoy was attacked, with his aide, O’Tega Ogra, describing the circulating videos as misleading.

However, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command later confirmed that the President’s motorcade was attacked with stones and other dangerous objects, adding that 78 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

Tinubu subsequently directed that the suspects be released following a warning.

In another development, Sani has criticised opposition politicians pushing for a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the renewed effort as a waste of time.

He argued that personal ambition, ego and religious, ethnic and regional interests could prevent opposition leaders from agreeing on a common candidate to challenge President Tinubu in the next election.