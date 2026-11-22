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•Kills 21 ISWAP fighters, commander, eight terrorists surrender

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has intensified its crackdown on terrorist logistics networks, intercepting explosives, weapons, ammunition, combat uniforms and other materials across the country.

The military’s efforts also led to the arrest of suspected couriers and gunrunners in several states.

The Director Defence Media Operation, Major General Michael Onoja, said this in a statement yesterday while updating the public on military operations over the past week.

He said operations led to the interception of explosives and suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials in Kwara and Niger States, the seizure of combat uniforms and boots in Yobe and Kano States, and the arrest of suspected arms couriers operating along waterways in Taraba, Kogi and Niger States.

According to Onoja, the operations, conducted between November 13 and 19, were part of sustained efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to dismantle the logistics and support networks sustaining terrorist and criminal groups across the country.

He said, “In Kwara State, troops, working with local security groups, intercepted four suspected terrorists’ logistics suppliers at Kanikoko in Kaiama Local Government Area on November 15 while conveying materials allegedly meant for the manufacture of explosives to Sabon Fegi in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

“The operation led to the recovery of 28 detonating cords, 18 cartons of blasting explosives, four fuses and five mobile phones.”

Onoja said troops also intercepted a suspected logistics supplier along a road track from the Benin Republic towards Gulbi in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State on November 14.

“In Yobe State, two suspects conveying logistics from Kano were intercepted at Geidam on November 17 with 14 pairs of camouflage uniforms allegedly meant for terrorists.

“A follow-up operation at Tashan Kaba Motor Park in Kano on November 18 led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the same supply network and the recovery of 31 combat boots,” he said.

The Defence spokesperson said troops also arrested suspected logistics suppliers in Monguno town, Borno State, on November 18, while a woman was arrested in the Dubai area of Maiduguri on November 16 with desert inner vests and boots allegedly intended for terrorists.

“In Taraba and Kogi States, troops disrupted suspected arms transportation networks operating through waterways and river crossings.”

“Two suspected logistics couriers were arrested at Kwatan Mayo Renewo in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State on November 13 for allegedly transporting logistics, including weapons, across the River Benue to a notorious bandit leader operating in the Taraba-Plateau-Bauchi tri-border area,” he said.

Onoja said another suspect, who allegedly kept two AK-47 rifles for terrorists, was arrested at Mayo Renewo.

According to him, in Kogi State, troops arrested an arms courier at Atsawa in Lokoja Local Government Area on November 18, following the arrest of a logistics supplier the previous day.

He said the suspect was allegedly transporting arms and ammunition from Muye Jetty in Niger State to Budon Jetty in Lokoja via the River Niger corridor.

“Troops also arrested four suspected gunrunners in Taraba State on November 18 as they allegedly attempted to sell an AK-47 rifle. The suspects led troops to a nearby bush where another AK-47 rifle was recovered,” he said.

“In a separate operation at Abbare in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops raided a suspected gunrunners’ hideout and confiscated a fabricated rifle.”

The Defence spokesperson said the operations also disrupted ransom collection and other criminal activities, with troops arresting two members of a kidnap gang at Warari Village in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State on November 13 as they attempted to collect a ransom of N3.5 million from a threatened resident.

In Zamfara State, troops rescued three kidnapped victims and captured a terrorists’ vehicle along the Anka-Gada Mayya Road in Anka Local Government Area on November 12.

In the North Central, troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, working with the Department of State Services (DSS), engaged three prominent bandit leaders who indicated willingness to surrender following sustained operations around Gbugbu Forest in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Onoja said 12 rifles were recovered at the initial stage of the surrender process and 10 kidnapped persons were rescued, while four additional victims were released on November 18 following further engagement.

In Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE recovered a PKT machine gun, three AK-47 rifles and three magazines surrendered by terrorists fleeing Odare Forest in Kanam Local Government Area following sustained military pressure.

The military also reported operations against illegal oil refining and crude oil theft in Rivers State, where troops of Operation DELTA SAFE discovered seven illegal bunkering camps around Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area containing 67 containers, eight receivers and about 85,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Meanwhile, Onoja said 21 ISWAP fighters, including senior commanders, were killed, while recording the surrender of 26 fighters and their family members in the North-east.

He added that precision air strikes conducted between Monday and Tuesday around Monguno and Arinna in the South Lake Chad area of Borno State neutralised 21 ISWAP fighters and severely injured 10 others.

The Defence spokesman said the first strike killed seven terrorists, including members of the group’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) network, and incapacitated a key IED expert.

According to him, the second engagement at Arinna neutralised a member of ISWAP’s Shura Council, who served as its Provost Commander, a Qaid of Sabon Tumbu and 12 other fighters.

The director said sustained military pressure also prompted 26 terrorists and their family members, comprising eight fighters and 18 family members, to surrender between November 13 and 18.

He said the surrender took place in Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kukawa and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Among those who surrendered were 12 women and children who fled Bula Daloye on November 13, as well as a terrorist who surrendered along Gwoza-Pulka Road on November 14.

“The latter reportedly handed over an AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 34 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades,” he said.

Onoja said the surrendering terrorists cited intense military operations and internal clashes between rival factions as reasons for abandoning the group.

He added that troops also rescued four internally displaced persons who escaped from terrorist captivity at Zaha Village in the Mandara Mountains, Gwoza LGA, on Tuesday.

Onoja further disclosed that troops arrested suspected terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers in Borno, Yobe and Kano states, including individuals allegedly conveying combat materials and supplies to terrorist enclaves.

In the North-west, he said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma rescued three kidnapped victims along Anka-Gada Mayya Road in Zamfara State on November 12 and captured a vehicle belonging to the terrorists.

According to him, troops also neutralised one terrorist during an engagement at Aguba Village in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State on November 14, recovering two fabricated rifles and a mobile phone.

Onoja said troops arrested a principal suspect in Ribah, whose confession reportedly led to the arrest of three other persons linked to an illegal supply network serving bandits along the Bena axis.

“In the North-central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace recovered a PKT machine gun, three AK-47 rifles and three magazines surrendered by fleeing terrorists following sustained offensives around Odare Forest in Kanam LGA of Plateau.