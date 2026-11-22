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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin, have reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, promoting democratic governance, and expanding commercial cooperation.

Akpabio made the commitment when he received the Ghanaian Speaker, who was visiting Nigeria.

He described the relationship between the two countries as historic and deeply rooted.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, “Let me thank my brother and Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana for this visit to the residence of the Senate President after his official engagement in Nigeria.

“Let me also commend the people and government of Ghana for your exemplary record in democratic governance. Nigeria is very fortunate to have a partner committed to strengthening relations between the two countries.”

Akpabio also called for stronger commercial ties between the two West African countries, urging both countries to explore opportunities to expand trade and tap into their respective economic potential.

On Nigeria’s 2027 general election, Akpabio said, “As we prepare for our general election next year, let me, once again, use this opportunity to restate the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to a free, fair and credible election.

“Let the political actors caution their supporters against creating political tensions, because elections should not be treated as a do-or-die affair.”

He also appreciated the Ghanaian Speaker’s support for his participation in the leadership of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which led to his election to the IPU Executive Committee and urged him to continue playing the role of an elder statesman in Africa.

Akpabio described Nigeria as Ghana’s closest brother, emphasising the need for sustained cooperation between the two countries.

In his response, Bagbin said the visit was to sustain the longstanding relationship and strengthen the bond between the two parliaments.

He said their discussions centred on ways to deepen democracy and promote good governance in both countries, noting that developments in Nigeria had implications beyond its borders, particularly for the stability of West Africa, and that Ghana would pay close attention to events in the country.

He expressed concern over declining public confidence in democracy across the region, saying it was imperative for political leaders to demonstrate that democracy remains the best form of government.

The Speaker further pledged his support for efforts to ensure Nigeria’s 2027 elections would be peaceful, free, fair, and credible, reaffirming Ghana’s solidarity with Nigeria and its democratic process and stressing the importance of collective efforts to protect democratic institutions across West Africa.