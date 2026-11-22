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Fidelis David in Akure

President Bola Tinubu has again reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to uninterrupted academic calendars and timely completion of academic programmes, disclosing that the federal government had concluded and signed agreements with various staff unions in public tertiary institutions and provided financial backing towards their implementation.

Tinubu, who spoke yesterday at the 37th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), urged university workers to reciprocate the government’s commitment through dedication, professionalism and diligence, noting that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding remained essential to industrial harmony and stability in the education sector.

The president declared that no Nigerian student should be denied access to university education because of financial difficulties, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and other interventions in the tertiary education sector.

He also disclosed that the federal government was supporting the construction of a 1,500-capacity students’ hostel at the institution in partnership with private sector organisations.

Represented by Prof. Olatunde Peter Ajagbonna, of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the President said NELFUND was established to provide financial assistance to eligible students in public tertiary institutions, including support for their upkeep, irrespective of their financial backgrounds.

“This commitment informed the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which provides financial assistance to eligible students in public tertiary institutions, including support for their upkeep. We will continue to strengthen this initiative to promote equitable access to higher education,” he said.

He said his administration recognised the critical role of universities in national development and had continued to support tertiary institutions through interventions in infrastructure, equipment, research facilities, laboratories, lecture theatres and students’ accommodation.

On the economy, the president said Nigeria recorded growth of over four per cent in 2026, driven by the oil and non-oil sectors, describing the performance as an indication that the ongoing economic reforms were yielding results.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting citizens, he said his administration remained committed to improving living conditions through initiatives targeting food security, agricultural production, infrastructure and investment, alongside social intervention programmes such as Conditional Cash Transfers, the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme, MSME and Manufacturing Intervention Funds and youth skills acquisition initiatives.

He challenged universities, particularly FUTA, to strengthen research, develop indigenous technologies and deepen partnerships with the private sector in engineering, agriculture, healthcare, artificial intelligence and information technology to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and employment generation.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, disclosed that FUTA had completed a 4.5-megawatt solar hybrid power project under Phase III of the federal government’s Energising Education Programme, describing it as a major transformation of the university’s energy infrastructure.

The project, funded by the African Development Bank, incorporates 5.5 megawatt-hours of battery storage and is expected to strengthen electricity supply for teaching, learning, research and administrative activities.

Oladiji, who was delivering her fourth and final convocation address as the eighth substantive Vice-Chancellor, also announced that the university’s College of Health Sciences had secured accreditation from the NUC, paving the way for further development of medical education and its teaching hospital project.

She attributed the milestone to the support of the Federal Government, Ondo State Government and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, whose intervention facilitated the conversion of the former Ondo State Specialist Hospital into a federal asset for the university’s teaching hospital project.

The vice-chancellor further disclosed that FUTA had expanded its oil palm plantation from 18 acres to 61 acres, with over 1,200 productive trees and another 1,000 newly established trees. The university had also established greenhouses for tomato and bell pepper production, planted more than 500 improved oil palm seedlings and 500 Malayan dwarf coconut seedlings, and developed cocoa and cassava plantations.