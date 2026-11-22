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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over Friday’s tragic incident in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State, where a boat carrying scores of people capsized, resulting in loss of lives.

The deceased were said to be mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community where the incident happened.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, stated that “those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way”, adding that he had “directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.”

“I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I mourn those who lost their lives in the incident and sympathise with their families, the government and the people of Bayelsa State.

“I particularly mourn with Governor Duoye Diri over this sad incident.

“I pray that God Almighty repose their souls and comfort their families,” Tinubu added.

THISDAY had reported that four persons were confirmed dead, while about 100 others were feared missing after the boat, popularly known as a “Love Boat”, capsized near Oweikorogha while conveying mourners to Ukubie for a burial ceremony.

In a subsequent report, the Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed that 24 survivors were rescued. The police said preliminary investigations indicated that the boat developed a mechanical fault while navigating the waterways.

The Bayelsa State Government subsequently warned boat operators against overloading, reckless navigation and travelling without life jackets following the accident.

It also said it was supporting the joint search and rescue operation.

Earlier in November, a police officer and a woman died in two separate waterway accidents in Brass and Sagbama LGAs.