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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) at the weekend opened the registration portal for its 2026 oil and gas licensing round, offering 40 blocks across onshore, shallow water and deep offshore terrains to prospective investors.

Registration on the portal, it said, commenced on November 20, 2026 and will close on January 15, 2027, for 17 onshore blocks, 14 shallow water and nine deep offshore assets.

The commission urged interested investors to visit the portal to access the full list of available blocks, bidding guidelines and frequently asked questions, explaining that the platform was designed to provide a seamless experience for prospective bidders.

The licensing process, a statement by the commission said, will run through five stages, including registration and prequalification, access to data, submission of technical and commercial bids, technical evaluation and commercial conference.

According to the upstream regulator, the next major activity would be a pre-bid conference scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 16, 2026, stressing that further information and updates would be communicated through the portal and its official social media platforms.

The 2026 licensing round was announced by the Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, on October 6, following approval by President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Meanwhile, the commission has pledged to ensure timely delivery of Nigeria’s upstream climate commitments, declaring that its gas flaring and methane reduction targets were regulatory obligations rather than mere aspirations.

It disclosed that metering compliance across flare sites had reached 92 per cent, describing the progress as part of efforts to strengthen emissions monitoring and ensure that climate commitments are backed by verifiable data.

Speaking on behalf of Eyesan at a side event organised by the African Green Economy and Sustainability Institute (AGESI) at the Gabon Pavilion during COP31 in Türkiye, Assistant Director, Remediation and Sustainability, Ibrahim Alhaji, said the commission was moving from estimates to evidence in monitoring emissions.

Under Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) 3.0, the country said it was committed to ending routine gas flaring by 2030 and reducing fugitive methane emissions by 60 per cent.

According to the NURPC, the development has a potential to reduce more than 27 million tonnes of fugitive methane emissions and 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from flaring by 2035.

Eyesan identified transparency, investment readiness and capacity building as the three critical pillars for achieving the targets, stressing that credible emissions data would make climate-related projects more attractive to investors and improve access to climate and blended finance.

The session, convened by AGESI, the Society for Planet and Prosperity and Natural Eco Capital, ended with a follow-up plan focused on partnerships, data disclosure, capacity building and progress reporting beyond COP31.