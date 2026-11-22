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Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The federal government has increased annual admission into medical schools from 5,000 to 12,000 students, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has said.

Alausa, who stated this yesterday on the sidelines of the inauguration of a 192-bed hostel at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (UI), said that the federal government targeted enrollment of 20,000 students annually.

The minister said the increase in enrollment was part of efforts to address manpower shortages in the health sector amid the migration of Nigerian medical professionals abroad.

He said that the government, since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, had increased nursing enrollment from about 28,000 annually to more than 130,000.

According to him, the country was making progress in producing more healthcare professionals.

Alausa, who represented Tinubu at the inauguration, said the administration was investing in infrastructure to expand the capacity of medical schools and other tertiary institutions to accommodate more students.

According to him, annual admission into medical schools had risen to about 12,000, from 5,000 students recorded before the administration began in May 2023.

“We decided that in four years, we will increase the number to 20,000 annually.

“Three years into it, we are enrolling about 12,000 medical students now across all our medical schools in the country, and by the end of 2028, we will meet our target of enrolling over 20,000 medical students,” he said.

Alausa said the government had also increased admission into dentistry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and other allied health programmes to strengthen the country’s healthcare workforce.

He said the expansion was being complemented by investments in infrastructure, including hostels, to support increased enrollment and improve the learning environment.

The minister added that the government was also investing in the education sector through the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative.

“This includes the construction and rehabilitation of schools, expansion of medical schools, and re-equipping of engineering workshops,” the minister said.

Alausa said the administration had invested nearly N500 billion in educational infrastructure, adding that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) had also expanded access to tertiary education for students irrespective of their economic backgrounds.

He urged journalists to verify the figures on nursing and medical students enrollment through the relevant regulatory bodies, including the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.