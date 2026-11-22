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Once again, the gist about the days of little beginnings hits one in the face. Such is the case with Catherine Uju Ifejika’s $400 million bet on the Ajapa oil field. Looking back, one can confidently argue that it did not start with $400 million but with a dry hole.

For context, Ifejika’s first exploration well at the Ajapa Marginal Field failed, and she absorbed a $23 million loss. Rather than stop, she secured an $11.4 million loan and drilled again, striking oil in 2008. Absorbing a loss instead of walking away is the habit behind the later $400 million.

Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, the indigenous company she has chaired and led since 2007, reached first oil in 17.5 months in 2010, the fastest indigenous production start-up in Nigeria at the time.

Ajapa is a marginal field offshore Forcados in Delta State, the kind of discovery international companies consider too small or too difficult. She acquired all of it from Chevron, and says more than $400 million has since gone into more wells and a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO). To understand her nerve, one can look at her background.

Ifejika studied law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Then she was called to the Bar in 1986 and rose at Texaco and then Chevron to West Africa Company Secretary. With no engineering degree, she learned contracts, regulation, and government negotiation instead.

She likes to own the chain, it is said. Her companies control exploration, subsurface engineering, a jetty, a crude export terminal, trading vessels, and an FPSO. During a 2024 sea swell and rig fire, she oversaw the seven-day effort to put out the fire and then expanded the wellheads from three to seven. She does not hide her edge. Peers have called her tough and troublesome, and she says so herself. She treats business as survival in “shark-infested waters”, relying on conviction, faith and close ties with local communities to protect her assets.

Industry estimates value Ajapa at about $4.3 billion, more than 10 times what she says she has put in. Of course, the long-run returns on Ajapa are still to be judged. But they can only be breathtaking, and more breathtaking as time goes on.