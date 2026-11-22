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Just when you think he has done enough, Allen Onyema finds another way to remind the world that generosity is not just an occasional gesture but a way of life. The Chairman of Air Peace has once again demonstrated his commitment to giving back, this time extending a special hand of recognition to Nigeria’s serving and retired military personnel.

In what is clearly a thoughtful gesture towards those who have spent their lives defending the territorial integrity of the country, Onyema has announced special travel concessions for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, dating back to 1960.

Under the arrangement, serving and retired military personnel will enjoy a special one-way domestic flight fare of 80,000 across Air Peace’s domestic network. The concession also comes with additional travel benefits on the airline’s regional and international routes.

The announcement was made in Abuja when the aviation entrepreneur delivered a special lecture titled, “Strengthening Citizens’ Support to Military Operations in a Complex Security Environment,” at the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference. For Onyema, the gesture goes beyond commercial considerations. It is an expression of gratitude to men and women whose sacrifices, often made far away from the comfort of their homes and families, have helped sustain the nation’s security architecture.

The aviation tycoon has, over the years, become associated with gestures that place him in the spotlight beyond the aviation industry. From humanitarian interventions to initiatives aimed at easing the burdens of Nigerians, his public engagements have consistently reflected an inclination towards social responsibility.

This latest announcement is particularly significant because it recognises not only serving personnel but also retired members of the Armed Forces, many of whom have devoted the productive years of their lives to national service.

While the airline continues to spread its wings across domestic and international destinations, Onyema appears determined to ensure that its corporate identity is also associated with compassion and public service.