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Segun Odegbami: What are We Hearing?

Aghhhhj, did they just report that armed robbers with machetes have attacked football legend, Segun Odegbami in his Abeokuta home? This is a sacrilege.

That GRA in Abeokuta used to seem very safe to me o. I have seen reports that suggested that the people who invaded his house asked after him, manhandled his domestic staff, and finally got to him and dealt him some blows with the machete.

He was said to have fought back and pushed them to a retreat. Thankfully, he has been treated and has been released from hospital.

But what could have led to this attack beats me. Is it politics? Is it business gone bad? Whatever it is, what would justify this unwarranted attack on a 75-year-old who put Nigerian football on the world map a long time ago.

Nothing justifies this, not only to Segun Odegbami but to anyone, for that matter. I beg the authorities to kindly look into it and catch those hoodlums in a bid to unravel it all. It’s really scary.

Baba, we are so, so sorry. It is in a situation like this that I wish I were wealthy; I would have brought down your house, temporarily relocated you and built for you a fortress.

This is a living legend, and you don’t go after such icons with machetes; it is not done anywhere.

This is sad. Thanks.

George Uresi: Doing Wonders

So, this my brother just put a 2025 statement credited to the Oscar of Air Peace to a big lie. Oscar the great aviator of our time had said in a report that I have seen, that no airline in Nigeria was making a profit of $1million.

Mbok, George and his Ibom Air just announced a profit of about N5.4billion alongside a 52% surge in revenues. Wait o. Revenues grew from N96.5billion in 2024 to N147billion in 2025. They explained that this phenomenal growth was on the back of surging customers.

Mbok, why would people not rush them when they take off on time, have some of the most beautiful hostesses and have brand new planes? Ibom Air is premium, and we are very proud of them as Akwa Ibomites o.

To further strengthen their capacity, they now grabbed my sister, Dr Eno Eniang as their new Executive Director Legal and something. Eno is the granddaughter of “Makamba”, the lady who triggered the Aba women’s riot and the principal of my new play with the same name coming up this December.

Congrats to the management and staff of Ibom Air; congrats especially to the Governor, His Excellency Umo Eno, if for nothing else, for allowing the airline to fly without interruptions.

Babatunde Fashola: A Hero in Pain

I did not watch the interview between Babatunde Fashola and the Seun Okinbaloye the other day simply because I used to pity former Governor Fashola. The man is a good man who has put himself in a position where his loyalty continues to be tried.

He is torn between the very good and harried people of Nigeria in his loyalties to his immediate constituency, and he used his extreme brilliance to navigate that very thin line daily. How he succeeds in keeping his public goodwill in the face of it all needs to be studied in our universities.

I saw him argue that Tinubu did not promise 24 hours of power, that he even put a caveat, and I am looking at this oga. Even if na one hour he promised and failed to deliver, is that something we should go on national television and gloat about?

Please, all this hair splitting and technical legalese can be annoying, and this is why I am saying that we should really study this gentleman and see how he jumps into this mess and comes out with his goodwill still very intact.

He and Osinbajo have mastered this act. Osinbajo is all over the world, gallivanting and giving talks even though he was deputy to one of the most irascible regimes this country has seen in a while, but he came out of it almost smelling of sweet scent.

Fashola, in my estimation, is one of the most brilliant and well-loved public servants in this country today, and this is why the APC keep him as their talisman that they bring out when the going is tough, and he will do what he knows best to do.

As they have been shouting Ba ma yi on Baba’s convoy, they have gone to throw him into the equation, and he has performed. Let’s see how much longer this will last. Thank you.

Rabiu Kwankwaso vs Abba Yusuf: A Family Drama

I initially thought that the marriage about to end was a quickie one. You know how people marry for political expediency, but alas, the marriage is said to be over 20 years with six children. Even though we can still say that it was for political expediency, seeing the political relationship between Yusuf and his erstwhile political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Well, let me tell you what we have heard. The wife, who is said to be the niece of his godfather, has filed for divorce, citing emotional detachment, amongst others, and the governor, in a reported remark, has said he fully accepts, and even joked that he has been demoted as a result, alluding to his now having only one wife instead of two.

He, however, warned us that he will soon remarry and begged us to pray for him that he finds “good people”.

What I am taking out of all of these is not the political ramifications – wetin concern me. It’s the fact that the first wife is there, still very loyal and waiting to receive the second wife.

You see why I like these northern people? You can marry a harem, and nobody will whimper. If it is down south here now, just have one single side chic and heaven will fall, Kai!

Well, I wish Governor Yusuf success in his search; my suggestion to him now is that, with this newfound love for Asiwaju and his APC, he should come and look for one of Asiwaju’s granddaughters to marry so that he will no longer be naked, since his own political strategy is to marry godfather pikin for growth and safety. Yeye.

Ayo Fayose: Let Bygone Be Bygone

This one will not let bygone be bygone now o. Since Chief Obasanjo disgraced him the other day at his birthday party, he has been preening and firing back at every opportunity he has.

He was recently quoted as saying that it is because President Tinubu did not support Obasanjo’s daughter in her quest to be the next governor of Ogun State after asking Chief Osoba to “beg” on his behalf that Chief Obasanjo ramped up the tempo of his attacks on President Tinubu.

For me, my question to Fayose is: What concerns you? Are you from Ogun State? Even if it is true, what is your business? Why are you doing “amebo” up and down? You keep putting mouth in states that really don’t concern you and keep mute about your state, Ekiti. It is either you are fighting in Oyo or in another state. Now you have come to Ogun like you do not have any work to do.

Shebi they have given you Chairman of Rural something as compensation to get you off the “dole line”? Is that not keeping you busy enough? Kai!

Demola Adeleke: Dancing into Irrelevance

This dance is no longer making sense, and it is not his fault. The Silverbird TV that I do not think is even on air made him Man of the Year, and he went to borrow a North Korean suit, dancing his unique dance all over the place.

Osun State that he governs is number 32 on the BudgIT ranking of 37 states, stating a dislocation in development, poor IGR and a disconnect from people-driven policy. Only for Silverbird, in their own wisdom, decided to make him Man of the Year.

I used to like the dance before because I saw it as a symbol of rebellion, but now the whole thing looks like comedic tomfoolery.

He will open his legs, spread and wriggle his hands, open his mouth, widen his eyes and shake his head like someone in an epileptic fit, with his stomach in a rumbling mode.

Oga, it is no longer funny – stop it. Face and take governance seriously. Your people need it. Come and beat me.

Nonny Ugboma Leads the Charge

Dr. Nonny Ugboma is the new Executive Director at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. She is today one of the brightest minds when it comes to public policy and advocacy, and this is why she is very much heralded in the circles that know.

The other day, at the Dukes Masterclass on Crisis Management, she more than held her own in a room that had international experts – experts that had managed the giant Brexit wahala and also had such international statesmen and top business barons, with a representative of the nation’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima. Dr Ugboma held down the session for the whole day.

Her intros, summary of presentations, explanations and engagements were more than top class. Even me, I come dey wonder where they brought this woman from. She was so refreshingly intriguing that at the end of the session, all 40 attendees rushed to hug her.

Ugboma, until very recently, was the Executive Secretary at MTN Foundation, where she showed power, and I must tell you, that place has not been the same since she left, I tell you.

Well done, sister, you have just started; Nigeria will soon call you, mark my words. Thanks.

James Jonathan: New Kid on the Block

This young man from Southern Kaduna with funny hair just came to Lagos and set up a radio station. Before you knew it, the station was in the top 10 out of the over 75 radio stations in Lagos. His Jusmen Radio station is today one of the favourites with remarkable listenership.

James is such a nice young man, with a very calm approach to life but with a ruthless streak that has made him succeed in the very rough terrain that is radio broadcasting.

This is to wish him well as he trudges on. Well done, bro.

Folake Soetan and Tosin Adefeko: Shutting Down Lagos

These two “sisters” shut down Lagos in the past two weeks. They hit 50 years of age days apart and did not stop at anything in celebrating. They stopped a significant number of Lagos social establishments in media, oil and gas, finance, and government from going to work.

It was one event after the other – from Lagos to Dubai and back to Lagos, these girls scatter ground o.

Why would they not be so expansive in their celebrations, as they represent the very best in Nigerian female “corporateness”? Tosin, also known as Tosh, is one of the biggest PR experts in this country, with multinationals queuing up for her services. She first started in finance and from there moved to PR, where she peaked as COO at Quadrant Communications under the tutelage and mentorship of the legendary Biodun Shobanjo. From there, she formed her earth-shaking AT3, from where she perches atop PR practice in this our Nigeria. Tosin is married to the man about town, Ade Adefeko.

Folake, on the other hand, was former MD at Ikeja Electric – remember her? She was the lady who fought the Nigerian Air Force to a standstill over non-payment of bills. She is now the MD of another strategic subsidiary at the Sahara Group, where she is making waves. Her career trajectory has seen her start in aviation before settling at the Sahara Group, where she is a marvel. Folake is married to my homeboy Dipo Soetan.

Mbok, come and see party. These two certainly know how to put shindigs together, and they really showed us the way.

Happy birthday to both, who happen to be my very close friends. Well done, ladies.