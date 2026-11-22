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PAUL A. OBI commends Baze University’s intervention in the aviation industry

With a soaring population exceeding 220 million people, the fourth-largest aviation market in Africa by capacity, and rapid sizable growth estimated at 19.5 million seats per annum, Nigeria’s dominance within the global aviation industry is being recognized. But the market potential is confronted not just by the constraints of infrastructural gaps and decay, but also experts’ capacity and shortage of aviation manpower. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there are two strategic ways required to measure cumulative impact of a nation’s aviation industry on its economy. They are the economic contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the sum total of jobs or number of aviation-related employment opportunities within a given national economy.

Within this matrix, the yearnings for Nigeria to meet its target goal of becoming one of the top air travel markets in the world going by its significant population count is impeded by the complex aviation manpower and increasing technical deficit within the industry. Added to that, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and its Managing Director, Mrs Olabunmi Onabanjo-Kuku maintained that the transformation agenda of the governmen recognized these visible gaps and the need to fill the vacuum by pursuing and focusing on aviation manpower capacity expansion, modernization, safety and infrastructure as top priority of the federal government. That said, for Nigeria to bridge such daunting gaps, training in areas such as air pilot, cabin crew are important. Aircraft maintenance engineers, aircraft dispatchers, air traffic safety electronic personnel (ATSEP), air traffic controllers, aeronautic station operators, airports medics, social care and the likes must be factored in within the national aviation ambitions to reposition the sector.

Considering the manpower capacity gaps in filling up these aviation jobs, this is an onerous task that even the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State cannot wholly address. Thus, a private sector intervention to expand the aviation manpower gap has become imminent. This obvious aviation gap has compelled Baze University Abuja, and its founder Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed pivoting a new drive to overcome Nigeria’s shortage of aviation industry expertise. To that end, the university recently received a license from the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) alongside the nod from the Ministry of Aviation regulatory agencies to commence programs in the Baze Aviation School, located in the Bwari area of Abuja, the Nigerian capital. The NUC approved courses for the Baze Aviation School include B. Eng, Aerospace Engineering and B.Sc. Aviation Management for a start.

Another giant feat the Baze Aviation School attained recently was the arrival of two training aircraft from Austria, Europe that include Diamond DA40NG aircraft. The two aircraft, which arrived at the Hajj Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Austria also had in attendance the Founder and Chancellor, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Prof Abiodun Adeniyi; Deputy Vice Chancellor Admin, Dr Atiku D. Saleh; Registrar, Mallam Mahmoud A. Lawi and officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), NAMA, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and other aviation agencies. Speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while receiving the aircrafts flown by Captain Niklas Herrele and Vacmir Descadim, founder and Chancellor of Baze University, Baba-Ahmed explained that Nigeria’s aviation industry consolidation will be shaped by the next generation of experts, a feat that Baze University wants to be counted in. According to the Chancellor, “We are being honored by the arrival of our brand new two-unit diamond EA-40s aircraft for the purpose of training our aviation enthusiasts, the next generation of aviation experts in Nigeria. Baze University is that institution making a difference in the life of Nigeria through the positive impact of its graduate outputs.”

Continuing on how far the University has come in strengthening capacity, Baba-Ahmed stressed that “in the last 12 years, we have put our minds in the development of thousands of young people and their families in Nigeria. Right now, across rural Canada and the United States, from select African communities and all over Nigeria, we have our Baze University graduates making a difference in our lives. Then, what is going to be Baze Aviation? Baze Aviation, by extension, Baze Aviation School, is that institution that is going to make a difference in the image of Nigeria across the world. This institution will guide geography, will make us command and control geography in Nigeria. Consider our location. I know it describes how you consider our agricultural potential, our solid minerals, our oil and gas. Our location on the globe is in itself a location.”

On the synergy between Baze Aviation School and the Federal Ministry of Aviation regulatory agencies, the Chancellor added that “in particular, NCAA has been diligent and has worked hand-in-hand with us. NAMA has made several visits to the site. Other agencies have operated like we’ve seen today. We intend to deliver an aerodrome of 1,800 meters. 30 meters wide plus an additional 15 meters of shoulder. Right at the heart of Abuja. All federal capital cities all over the world have more than one aerodrome. Abuja has happened in such a way that it has achieved one today,” adding that “Baze Aviation is now going to make it two.” He said: “And this is a major national infrastructure. It underscores national development. For a private company to engage in what the federal government does. I think it’s an understated achievement. And we are committed towards that. We intend to bring at least, subject to regulatory approval, 600 various professionals. From pilot training, air traffic control, air rescue, firefighting, in addition to the quotas already given to us of aeronautical engineering and aviation.”

Also speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, observed that “Baze is the first Nigerian University to achieve the feat and of course it also becomes the second university owner in Africa to have its own aviation training facility. This simply means that it’s time to make a statement for Africa, through the prism of Nigeria and of course West Africa as well.” Adeniyi further observed that the new vision of the university anchored on professionalism and expertise underscore the need for not just strengthening the educational system but expanding the professional scope of industries like the aviation sector in training and capacity building. The Vice Chancellor added that the target of 600 aviation professionals by Baze Aviation School and the upcoming second Abuja Aerodrome are remarkable feats that showcases the drive of the university for global standards and contributing as well to scaling the industrial capacity of Nigeria within the global aviation industry.

Coordinator of the Baze Aviation School, AVM Aliyu Gaya (rtd) also harped on the capacity of the aviation school becoming a hub for the training of aviation and aeronautics professionals across Africa. Gaya stated that given the high premium placed on professionalism and quality assurance by the university, Baze Aviation School has been modelled to uphold global standards and best practices in aviation and aeronautics training within the industry. Coming at a time, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN has given government backing to the Baze Aviation School, where he stressed that the “project addresses both the skills gap and connectivity challenges we face, particularly in West Africa,” the Baze Aviation School project from all account stands out as a masterpiece that seeks to strengthen Africa’s aviation industry expertise and professional skill gaps amid Nigeria’s booming air travel market potential.

Obi is a Journalist