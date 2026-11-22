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KENECHUKWU AGUOLU argues the forthcoming election must be more than a contest of statistics, slogans and familiar promises

As the 2027 presidential election approaches, Nigerians must become more discerning about the promises and statistics being presented by politicians seeking their votes. Peter Obi’s emerging agenda provides a useful example of why voters must look beyond attractive political statements and ask the more important question: how will these promises actually be delivered? Obi is fond of stating the obvious and presenting statistics about problems Nigerians already understand. But Nigerians should ask themselves: na statistics we go chop? Statistics can describe a problem, but they cannot by themselves provide the solution.

Peter Obi has spoken about electricity, education, healthcare, industrialisation, small businesses, insecurity and the need to move Nigeria from consumption and borrowing towards production and investment. These are undoubtedly important national priorities. The problem, however, is not identifying what Nigeria needs. The real challenge is explaining how those needs will be addressed, what resources will be required, which initiatives will take priority and how the different policies will work together to produce measurable results.

Take electricity, for example. Obi has proposed declaring an emergency in generation, transmission and distribution, with a target of generating, transmitting and distributing 10,000 megawatts. Reliable electricity is clearly essential to industrial growth, employment and economic recovery. But announcing a megawatt target does not automatically solve the structural problems in the power sector. Gas supply, generation capacity, transmission infrastructure, distribution networks, investment and the financial sustainability of the sector must all be addressed. The question is therefore not simply how many megawatts Nigeria needs, but what practical strategy will deliver reliable and affordable electricity.

The same concern applies to the proposal for 40,000 primary school blocks and 10,000 primary healthcare centres. Building schools and healthcare facilities is important, but the number of buildings cannot be the ultimate measure of development. Schools require qualified teachers, learning materials, electricity, water and maintenance. Healthcare centres require medical personnel, drugs, equipment, electricity, water and sustainable funding. Without these supporting systems, government may simply produce impressive statistics about infrastructure while citizens continue to experience poor educational and healthcare outcomes.

The proposed resettlement of internally displaced persons also illustrates why policy must go beyond attractive announcements. The safe return of displaced Nigerians requires lasting security, reconstruction of homes and infrastructure, restoration of schools and healthcare services, access to livelihoods and protection against renewed attacks. Resettlement must therefore be connected to security, agriculture, housing, education, healthcare and economic empowerment. Moving people from camps back to communities without securing the conditions that forced them out in the first place would hardly constitute a sustainable solution.

Same applies to the proposal to support Nigeria’s more than 40 million small businesses through improved access to credit, tax relief and other incentives, including directing more than 20 per cent of credit to small businesses. These are welcome initiatives that could ease financing constraints and reduce business costs. However, SMEs need more than credit and tax incentives. They require a competitive business environment, reliable electricity, a steady supply of quality raw materials at competitive prices, technical expertise, infrastructure and efficient logistics. They also need access to markets and sufficient consumer purchasing power to sustain demand, while efficient production, technology and adequate scale are necessary to achieve economies of scale and consistent quality output. Where these conditions are absent, even cheap credit and tax relief may have limited impact. The challenge is therefore to create an environment where incentives translate into productive, competitive and sustainable businesses.

There is also a need to examine the emphasis on frugality. Government must certainly eliminate waste, corruption and unnecessary expenditure. But frugality without initiative, strategy and purposeful investment cannot drive national development. A government can spend less and still achieve very little if it lacks the vision to determine where resources should be deployed. Nigeria does not merely need a government that saves money; it needs one that knows what to invest in, when to invest, how to mobilise capital and how to turn public expenditure into productive outcomes. The objective should not simply be to reduce spending, but to achieve value for money, strategic investment and measurable results.

Nigerians must therefore be wise in 2027. Politicians will naturally tell citizens what they want to hear, particularly during an election season. But leadership is not always about telling people what they want to hear. Sometimes patriotism requires taking decisions that are difficult, unpopular and politically risky. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated this through decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign-exchange reforms. Whether Nigerians agree with every aspect of those policies or not, they demonstrate a willingness to confront difficult economic realities rather than simply pursue policies designed to preserve popularity.

Patriotism is therefore not measured only by the attractiveness of political promises. It is also demonstrated by the willingness to make difficult choices, develop a coherent strategy and remain committed to reforms when those reforms become politically uncomfortable. Nigerians should judge every candidate by more than speeches, statistics and promises. They should examine the quality of the strategy, the practicality of the initiatives and the willingness to make difficult decisions.

The 2027 election should not become a competition over who can present the most attractive statistics or repeat the problems Nigerians already know. Nigeria does not need politicians who merely state the obvious; it needs leaders with the initiative, strategy and courage to turn obvious problems into practical solutions. Nigerians should therefore look beyond statistics, slogans and popular promises and carefully consider who has the clearest roadmap for taking the country from where it is to where it needs to be.

The 2027 election must be more than a contest of statistics, slogans and familiar promises. Nigeria needs leaders who think deeply, understand the root causes of its problems and have the strategic vision to pursue solutions that serve the country’s long-term interest, even when such decisions are difficult or unpopular. The challenges facing Nigeria are too serious to be addressed by merely stating what everyone already knows. Nigerians deserve leaders who can explain not only what they intend to do, but how they will do it, what it will cost and why some difficult choices may be necessary for lasting progress. In 2027, the electorate should look beyond immediate political appeal and support the direction that offers the strongest combination of reform, stability, strategic thinking and long-term national interest.

Aguolu is a Chartered Accountant