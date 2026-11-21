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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State has intensified efforts to attract local and foreign investments, showcasing its opportunities in the creative economy, agriculture, mining, tourism and renewable energy at three major continental investment gatherings in Lagos, Abuja and Calabar.

The state participated in the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2026), the International Investors Summit Nigeria and the 6th African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference, using the platforms to market its investment potential to global financiers and business leaders.

At CANEX in Lagos, Plateau showcased its indigenous leather products, fashion, visual arts and highland coffee, while local creatives engaged international buyers and investors. The event came as Afreximbank expanded its support for Africa’s creative economy to $2 billion through 2027.

In Abuja, the state presented a portfolio of investment-ready projects in agriculture, mineral processing, renewable energy and tourism. Officials highlighted opportunities in the Irish potato value chain, dairy production, lithium, tin and columbite beneficiation, as well as tourism assets such as Jos Wildlife Park, Pandam Game Reserve and Wase Rock.

The investment drive continued in Calabar at the AfSNET Conference, where Afreximbank unveiled a $2 billion financing facility for state and local governments to accelerate infrastructure and development projects.

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, said the three-pronged engagement was part of Plateau’s strategy to convert its vast potential into bankable investments.

“At CANEX, we showed that our culture is capital. In Abuja, we demonstrated that our projects can attract global investment. In Calabar, we reinforced the role of sub-national governments as drivers of AfCFTA opportunities,” he said.

Ashoms noted that ongoing infrastructure renewal, peace-building efforts and recent agreements with Chinese investors for an industrial park were strengthening investor confidence in the state.

The government said it remains committed to transforming Plateau into a major industrial processing hub and called on investors, development partners and the diaspora to partner in driving economic growth, job creation and shared prosperity.