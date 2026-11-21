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Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to youth empowerment, skills development and economic self-reliance.

Alausa spoke at the Graduation and Starter Kit Handover Ceremony of the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, held at the Federal Technical College, Yaba, Lagos, yesterday.

The Lagos exercise is part of the phased nationwide distribution of starter kits, with 7,000 beneficiaries expected to benefit in the state.

The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and economic opportunity by equipping trained youths with tools to establish businesses, pursue self-employment, secure jobs and contribute to national productivity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alausa stressed that vocational training must translate into tangible economic outcomes, noting that access to tools is essential for graduates to turn skills into viable livelihoods.

He said the starter kits would help beneficiaries transition from training to productive enterprise, enabling them to provide services, earn incomes, build businesses and create employment for others.

The minister disclosed that 87,701 trainees had successfully completed the first cohort nationwide across trades including welding and fabrication, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar photovoltaic installation, fashion design, hospitality, ICT, agriculture, leatherwork and beauty therapy, among others.

He also announced that 1.49 million applications were received for the second cohort, with 150,000 learners admitted into accredited training centres across the country.

Dr. Alausa clarified that starter-kit distribution is being undertaken in phases, subject to assessment, verification and documentation, to ensure transparency and accountability. He noted that training completion, certification and eligibility for starter-kit support are distinct stages.

Beneficiaries in certain agricultural and livestock-related trades, where conventional starter kits may not be readily available, would receive monetary support to establish their ventures.

Addressing the graduates, the minister urged them to use their equipment responsibly, uphold professional standards, observe safety requirements, honour commitments to customers and continually improve their competencies. He encouraged them to grow their businesses into sustainable enterprises capable of employing others.

In her opening remarks, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Folake Olatunji-David, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Mrs. P.O. Ogungbemi, described the ceremony as a significant milestone in repositioning TVET as a driver of skills development, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and national economic growth.

She commended the leadership of the Minister and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, for prioritising TVET under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She urged the graduates to embrace innovation, uphold professionalism and maximise the opportunities provided.

Feyisayo Onafowokan, a leatherwork and shoemaking trainee, described the initiative as life-changing. Recounting her struggles as a single mother in search of employment, she explained how she learnt about the programme through someone who assisted her with registration. She expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, the Minister, the Civic Initiative and her instructors.

Similarly, Mr. Femi White of Femi White Welding and Fabrication commended the Federal Government, describing the initiative as timely and impactful. He emphasised the value of vocational skills in building livelihoods, achieving independence and contributing to economic development, while calling for sustained investment in technical education.

The Minister commended the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), training centres, instructors, assessors, quality assurance personnel, development partners including GIZ and UNESCO, and other implementation teams.

He also called on state governments, community leaders and private-sector partners to support graduates through mentorship, recruitment opportunities and enterprise development.

Alausa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening TVET through quality training, competency-based assessment, recognised certification, industry partnerships, entrepreneurship support and employment tracking. He stressed that success would be measured by graduates securing employment, establishing sustainable businesses, improving earnings and creating opportunities for others.