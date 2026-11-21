Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has warned that any business that is growing while neglecting its people would not achieved excellence.

NECA stated this recently in Lagos during a press conference to announce the 5th edition of its NECA Employers’ Excellence Award with the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence in Enterprise, Leadership and Responsible Employment’.



The award is scheduled to hold next week on November 26.

Speaking during the conference, the Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said that the employers’ excellence award “represents our collective commitment to building a business environment where excellence is encouraged, responsible employment is valued, innovation is rewarded and people remain central to enterprise success.”

Oyerinde said that over the years, the awards has evolved into a distinguished platform for celebrating organisations and employers on merit, whose leadership, enterprise, innovation and workplace practices contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said, “The Awards reflect NECA’s enduring commitment to promoting a business environment in which enterprise success is matched by responsible employment practices, investment in people, respect for workers’ rights, innovation and corporate responsibility.

“We strongly believe that the success of any economy is closely linked to the quality of its enterprises, the effectiveness of its leadership and the capacity of its workforce.

“Organisations that invest in their people, embrace innovation, promote inclusive workplaces and operate responsibly are not only building sustainable businesses; they are also contributing to national productivity, economic growth and social development.”

He explained that the award’s theme underscored the importance of recognising employers who demonstrate that “business growth and profitability can go hand in hand with sound leadership, employee development, workplace inclusion, innovation and responsible employment practices.”

The Chairperson of the Awards Planning Committee, Mrs. Taiwo Dayo-Abatan, remarked that many Nigerian have kept their doors open, kept their people at work and kept faith with good practice when it would have been easier to cut corners.

Dayo-Abatan, who was represented by committee’s vice chairperson, Mr. Michael Alasa, said that the theme of the award stated their position plainly that are looking for employers who “build strong enterprises and treat people well” because “a business that grows while neglecting its people has not achieved excellence. We are looking for employers who do both.”