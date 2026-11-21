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. Power supply plunges below 1,000mw, begins recovery

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has warned steel and cement manufacturing companies connected to the national grid to urgently address power quality violations or face sanctions.

This is coming amid concerns that harmonic distortions from their industrial operations could undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply.

The system operator, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, specifically identified electric and induction furnaces, rectifiers and variable frequency drives as equipment capable of injecting distortions into the grid, potentially increasing technical losses, overheating equipment, interfering with protection systems and affecting electricity quality for other consumers.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NISO, Bello Mohammed, gave the warning at a stakeholder engagement with grid-connected steel and cement manufacturers held at the operator’s head office in Utako, Abuja.

Mohammed said operators must ensure that their industrial activities remained within acceptable power quality thresholds, in line with the Grid Code and other established technical requirements of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

He stressed that compliance was mandatory and that companies must implement corrective measures to address identified deficiencies, warning that failure to operate within prescribed limits could attract sanctions under the applicable regulatory and technical frameworks.

He listed the priority actions expected from affected companies to include comprehensive power quality assessments, identification of harmonic sources, improvement of power factors, installation of appropriate harmonic mitigation solutions and continuous monitoring, alongside regular technical reports to NISO.

The NISO chief executive also identified excessive reactive power demand and poor power factor as additional challenges, explaining that they could increase network loading and complicate voltage management.

He disclosed that the operator was already monitoring industrial customers in real time and developing an enhanced monitoring system to improve its visibility into harmonic injections and compliance with power factor requirements.

While urging companies to take timely corrective action, Mohammed said NISO was willing to provide technical guidance and work with operators to overcome implementation challenges.

Earlier, the Executive Director, System Planning, Shehu Abba-Aliyu, said the engagement was a follow-up to NISO’s earlier meeting with steel and cement manufacturers in September 2025 and subsequent correspondence reminding companies of their grid code obligations.

He said the latest meeting was intended to review harmonic assessment findings, examine compliance at identified industrial connection points, clarify technical requirements and consider available technologies for harmonic filtering and power quality improvement.

Abba-Aliyu commended companies that had responded positively to the operator’s communications, urging others to strengthen their engagement and close identified compliance gaps.

He warned that uncontrolled harmonic injections could discourage power-quality-sensitive industries from connecting to the national grid, potentially undermining efforts to expand industrial participation in the electricity market.

He said NISO’s objective was not merely to identify non-compliance but also to understand the technical and institutional difficulties confronting industrial operators and guide them towards meeting the required standards.

Also, the Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Babajide Ibironke, urged participating companies to sustain compliance with NISO’s technical standards, maintain open communication and work with the operator to resolve outstanding challenges.

The General Manager, System Planning, Kabiru Adamu, and the Assistant General Manager, Engineering, Research and Innovation, Thomas Oludeji Ojo, also presented technical findings on harmonic assessments, grid compliance requirements and options for improving power quality.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electricity supply to Distribution Companies (Discos) plunged to 948MW at 2:26pm on Friday, underscoring the continued fragility of the country’s power system, before recovering to 2,717MW by 5:25pm.

The figures showed that as the grid began to recover, allocation to the 11 Discos increased by 1,769MW, representing a recovery of about 187 per cent within three hours, THISDAY observed.

At the height of the decline, Ikeja Disco received the highest allocation of 133MW, followed by Eko with 132MW and Ibadan with 119MW, while Kaduna, Jos and Kano received just 28MW, 30MW and 31MW respectively.

By 5:25pm, Abuja Disco had emerged as the biggest recipient with 485MW, followed by Ikeja with 366MW and Eko with 364MW. NISO had yet to explain the cause of the drop as of the time of going to press.

However, the sharp fluctuations in allocation highlight the persistent instability in electricity supply, with households and businesses continuing to contend with an unreliable national grid.