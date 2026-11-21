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Funmi Ogundare

Chairman Political Intelligence Group and Convener of the Nigeria Presidential Debate, Lai Omotola, weekend announced plans to host the maiden Nigeria Presidential Debate on January 10, 2027, in Abuja, ahead of the country’s forthcoming general election.

Omotola, who disclosed, this, weekend at a press conference in Lagos, said the debate would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to assess presidential candidates, scrutinise their policies and campaign promises, and determine their capacity to lead the country.

The three-hour debate, scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, is expected to bring presidential candidates together to present their programmes and respond to questions on issues of national importance.

The debate, he noted, had become necessary given the inconsistency of presidential debates in Nigeria’s electoral history, saying that although the first presidential debate was held in 1993 between the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief MKO Abiola, and his National Republican Convention (NRC) counterpart, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, only eight debates had taken place since then.

According to him, “presidential debates are critical to strengthening the electoral process by enabling undecided voters to engage directly with candidates, compare their leadership qualities and interrogate their policy positions.”

He explained that the debate would also test candidates’ ability to make quick decisions, withstand pressure and respond to criticism, while bringing major policy issues to the forefront of national discourse.

Omotola said the three-hour programme would be divided into five segments, with different arrangements allowing candidates to stand, sit, engage in semi-seated discussions and walk into the audience for virtual interaction.

Under the proposed format, each candidate would have five minutes to respond to questions and two minutes for rebuttals.

He said the organisers had designed the programme in line with international best practices, expressing confidence that the January 10 event would attract global attention.

To ensure transparency and inclusiveness, the convener disclosed that five committees had been established for the debate, with each presidential candidate expected to nominate five representatives to participate in the committees.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to approach the forthcoming elections with a sense of responsibility, warning against violence, confusion and disorderliness.

Omotola stated that 66 years after independence, the country should be able to identify policies capable of addressing its developmental challenges rather than allowing sentiments and political distractions to determine electoral choices.

“As we move towards elections and the most crucial one ever at that, we cannot afford to submit to disorderliness, violence and confusion,” he said.

He urged voters to prioritise competence, policy clarity and leadership capacity in choosing the country’s next president, rather than embracing candidates based on empty promises.

Omotola added that the debate was intended to promote informed electoral choices and ensure that Nigerians understood the policies and leadership options available to them before casting their votes.

He assured Nigerians that all six presidential candidates invited to participate in the maiden debate, will be present at the event.

He said the debate was being organised and funded solely by his group, stressing that no politician or political party was sponsoring the initiative.

The chairman also disclosed that schoolchildren would be part of the panelists, explaining that their participation was intended to give young Nigerians a voice in discussions about the country’s future.

He described it as a national embarrassment for Nigeria to conduct elections without a presidential debate, noting that the exercise would promote accountability, enlighten voters and strengthen the electoral process.