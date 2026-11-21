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Funmi Ogundare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday called on governments to uphold children’s rights and ensure their voices are reflected in decisions affecting their lives, stressing that children must be given the opportunity to shape the future they desire.

The organisation said children’s rights to safety, healthcare, education and participation in decision-making were fundamental rights, not privileges to be granted at the discretion of adults.

The Chief of Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, made the call at the 2026 World Children’s Day, themed, ‘My Day, My Rights, My Future’, in Lagos.

She said the celebration was an opportunity to listen to children’s voices, ideas and aspirations, adding that their perspectives should guide efforts to build a society where every child could thrive.

According to her, “World Children’s Day marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which represents a global commitment to protecting children and guaranteeing their fundamental rights.

“These are not favours; they are your rights,” she stated, adding that children are entitled to safety, good health, education and being heard in decisions that affect them.

Speaking with journalists, Lafoucriere raised concerns over increasing threats to children’s rights globally, calling on governments to strengthen social protection systems to ensure that every child has access to education, healthcare, nutrition, clean water and other basic necessities.

Lafoucriere, who oversees UNICEF’s operations in the South-west and South-south regions, said World Children’s Day provided an opportunity to remind governments and other stakeholders of their responsibility to protect children’s rights and ensure that no child was left behind.

She said UNICEF was working closely with the Lagos State Government, particularly the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, to ensure that every child in the state enjoyed their rights from birth.

According to her, “these rights include access to quality education, healthcare, adequate nutrition, clean water, sanitation and social protection.”

She stressed that recognising children’s rights was not enough without putting practical measures in place to ensure that vulnerable children could access essential services.

“Having a right is one thing, but it’s not going to put food on the table. Social protection, however, will make sure that the most vulnerable, those who are not catered for, can go to school for free, have health coverage and access to good nutrition and clean water,” she said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting children’s rights, promoting their welfare and ensuring their voices are reflected in policies and decisions affecting their future.

He emphasised the importance of allowing children to understand their rights, recognise their potential and express their aspirations for the future.

According to him, children must be encouraged to define the kind of future they desire, while the government and other stakeholders must provide the necessary foundation and support to help them achieve their dreams.

He said the aspirations displayed by the children at the event reflected their vision of the future, adding that the responsibility rested on government, stakeholders and society to amplify their voices and translate their dreams into reality.

“The government cannot do it alone. We must continue to form partnerships and collaborations because every child deserves a bright future,” he stated.

Ogunlende also urged parents and stakeholders to recognise that securing children’s future was a collective responsibility, noting that no individual or institution could achieve it in isolation.