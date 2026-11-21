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The remains of Madam Martha Nnana Ekanem, mother of Ima Nwayen, a staff of THISDAY Newspaper, will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Ikot Abia Idem, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Madam Ekanem, who died peacefully at her residence in Ikot Abia Idem on July 11, 2026, was aged 85.

The funeral service will hold at No. 140, Umuahia Road, Ikot Abia Idem, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The service will be conducted by The Apostolic Church, Ikot Abia Idem Area.

Interment and reception will follow immediately after the church service.

The ceremony will bring together family members, friends, in-laws, colleagues, and well-wishers from within and outside the state to pay their last respects and celebrate the life of a woman remembered for her remarkable humility

Madam Ekanem was a devoted Christian, loving mother, caring grandmother and proud great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family, faith and the welfare of those around her.

Although her passing has left an irreplaceable vacuum in the lives of her loved ones, they find comfort in her memories and the legacy she left behind.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and other relatives.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.