Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL), a subsidiary of Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power company in Sub-Saharan Africa, announces the successful commissioning of an additional 17km natural gas pipeline network in Ogun State.

Developed in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), the pipeline extension runs from Ilishan to Ososa and the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, expanding the existing natural gas distribution network serving the area. The project represents another milestone in Axxela’s commitment to expanding domestic gas utilisation and strengthening the energy infrastructure required to support industrial and commercial growth.

Commenting on the development, Moshood Olajide, Group Chief Executive of Axxela, emphasised the strategic importance of expanding natural gas infrastructure to bolster economic development.

“Reliable access to natural gas is a critical enabler of industrial productivity, commercial growth, and broader economic development. By expanding our distribution infrastructure in Ogun State, we are strengthening the foundation for businesses to access the energy they require to sustain operations, increase production capacity, and realise their growth ambitions. This milestone also underscores the value of our partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited in advancing critical gas infrastructure and deepening domestic gas utilisation in Nigeria,” he said.

The expansion is particularly significant given Ogun State’s growing industrial clusters, and its position as a key hub for manufacturing, agro-allied and commercial activity. Improved access to piped natural gas offers businesses a cost-efficient, energy source. As demand for reliable energy continues to rise, investments in natural gas distribution infrastructure will remain essential to enabling industrial development.

Through TGNL and its broader portfolio of subsidiaries, Axxela continues to advance Nigeria’s domestic gas market by bridging the gap between natural gas supply and demand through reliable infrastructure and innovative energy solutions.