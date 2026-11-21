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By Quadir Olatunde Adebayo

As thousands of Kwarans gathered in several locations across the state on Saturday, November 14th, 2026 for the 14th memorial prayers in remembrance of one of their heroes and benefactors, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, they all lamented about one common issue in the aftermath of the prayers. The issue is how the incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq demolished the popular Ile Arugbo (Old People’s Home). Ile Arugbo was the place the late politician established as a centre for catering to the needs of old people, particularly aged women.

The late Saraki had held possession of the piece of land on which Ile Arugbo was located, opposite his residence in the GRA on Ilofa Road, for decades. His children, particularly former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and former Minister of State, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayat Saraki, have sustained the legacy of caring for the elderly after their father’s demise.

However, in December 2019, barely six months after Governor Abdulrazaq assumed office, he ordered the forceful takeover of the piece of land on which Ile Arugbo was located. The government claimed that the land belonged to it and that even though it was allocated some time ago to the late Dr Saraki, there was no record that he perfected the documents.

The Ile Arugbo and the old Civil Service Clinic next to it were demolished despite protests from beneficiaries and many other residents. To create a justification for his action, the governor’s aides announced that the landed property was needed for a public purpose – that is, the building of a government hospital.

While the matter became a subject of litigation, the government went ahead to commence the construction of a conference centre and a hospital on the stretch of land that had hitherto hosted both Ile Arugbo and the Civil Service Clinic.

Many Kwarans believed the decision to build a hospital around the area was a mere attempt at justifying a politically motivated plan. They noted that the real aim was to demolish a major plank of the legacy of one of the widely acclaimed biggest philanthropists that the people of the state have ever seen.

Some of the people gathered at the Saturday prayer sessions questioned the need for another government hospital when the existing general hospital and other public health facilities remain unattended to, in terms of equipment, personnel, and funding.

Other commentators spoke about the fact that if the government truly wanted a new health facility, there are many areas of the state capital and other parts of the state with abundant land and space that could have hosted bigger facilities. The space in other places would have created enough room for vehicular traffic and parking than the present location.

“The target was Ile Arugbo. The projects – hospital and conference centre – only fit into the bigger grandiose idea of concentrating development in only one street and one area. That is Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin. This hospital, if it must be built in the government’s pathological belief in brick and mortar as the sure signs of development, can be located in other more spacious areas of Ilorin or other towns in the state”, said Mr. Mohammed Bashir, a public policy analyst.

He added that though the late Saraki was not above the law, the purpose he and his family used Ile Arugbo to serve deserves that the state government discretionally engage them on how they can formally perfect the process for the allocation of land. He added that a strict instruction that the property could only be used for the purpose for which it was allocated should then be issued.

“If Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has good advisers, he should have been counselled to allow the Saraki family to pay necessary charges and continue using the land for the noble and philanthropic purpose of helping the growing population of old people in the state. He can even allocate another piece of land to them in other areas of the state. However, when the intention is not pure and Godly, the action cannot be considered right”, he added.

Ile Arugbo was used by the late politician to share money, clothing, food items and other necessary household materials like battery-powered torch lights, umbrellas, and utility necessities which the old people found useful to provide comfort for them in their respective homes. Also, free medical checks were provided for the old women who gathered at the place in their thousands every month during the late politician’s visit to Ilorin or in his absence.

Popularly known as ‘Oloye’ (Chief) by his supporters and admirers, the late Saraki was the biggest patron of the then Civil Service Clinic. The old women who needed medical attention were referred to the Clinic while the Oloye picked the bills. Doctors were also organised to visit the homes of the sick among the old women once information reached Dr. Saraki that any of them was indisposed and needed medical attention.

Even after the demolition of the Ile Arugbo, late Saraki’s son and former Senate President, Bukola, created a makeshift venue for the old women to gather around his father’s residence for the purpose of regularly receiving the provisions of money, food items, and other materials.

To further cement the narrative that the hospital project was an afterthought and that the aim was borne out of malice, many commentators believe the idea of a civil service clinic or a public health facility being established in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) where the rich people in the town reside and which is definitely out of reach of most of the common people, is ill-conceived.

The GRA is mostly occupied by rich people who can afford medical attention in private clinics and even travel to Lagos, Abuja, and other bigger cities in the country and abroad for medical attention. Those who mostly patronise public health facilities are the common people and the less privileged lower-class people. At best, such facilities get patronage from the middle-class people whose ranks have been seriously depleted due to the general economic situation. To put a government hospital in an area reserved for the rich is not just a misplaced priority; it is a misallocation of the resources of a state. It should have been sited where the people who need it can easily access it.

The facility as it is will not have enough vehicular parking space. It will only worsen the traffic situation along the mostly residential area. That is why a new government hospital, if it must be built to satisfy the fancy of a governor, will be more suitable in other parts of town where there is room for more space for parking facilities and future expansion.

It is also necessary to weigh the benefit of the hospital in Ilofa Road against the current situation of the 35 other government health facilities in the state. One writer, Adeniyi Isola in an article titled ‘The Real Cost of Kwara’s Elephant Projects’ published in October lamented that some of the money being wasted in constructing grandiose projects with little or no economic value like this hospital in the GRA could have been deployed to “equip and fully staff primary healthcare centres across the state, reduce maternal and infant mortality rates that continue to define health outcomes in Kwara”. He continued that “it could have provided MRI machines to state hospitals, ending the heartbreaking reality of Kwarans travelling to other states for basic diagnostic services at higher costs and greater risks”.

An earlier article by the same writer had identified that Kwara State had just 362 medical doctors while only 99 of them are on the government’s payroll. That is an average of one doctor to 11, 767 people in a state said to have 4.2 million people. The state-owned premier health facility, the Kwara State University of Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) is said to consistently experience power outages, lack of water supply, inadequate staffing, and acute shortage of basic surgical equipment. In the hospital, patients are tasked with the purchase of fuel to power generators and water supply. All these result in delayed treatment for patients, avoidable complications, and preventable deaths.

The Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre (HADC), in the Oko Erin area of Ilorin, which used to serve patients from across the North-central and South-west parts of the country has been deliberately allowed to deteriorate and go down because it was one of the achievements of the past governments. Now, the Centre that used to have the most modern medical diagnostic equipment in the country can no longer boast of a single functional MRI machine. As of February, no single functional MRI machine is in the entire state. And this is because the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq government wants to build a new diagnostic centre.

This shortage of equipment, personnel, and other basic amenities/ necessities in the 45 health facilities owned by the state government is what should be the priority of a government that plans, that is honest, patriotic, and has good intentions. Not the construction of another building that will suffer the same deprivation as the existing ones. However, when the aim is malicious, when the motivation is to settle scores, when the purpose is to destroy the legacy of a past hero and justify that action by appearing altruistic, the judgement will be clouded and the outcome will be warped. All these are what the grandiose new clinic and convention centre being built on the property that once hosted Ile Arugbo are afflicted with.

*Adebayo writes from Ilorin, Kwara State.