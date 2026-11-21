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* Directs relevant disaster rescue agencies to ensure successful recovery and rescue operation

* Also directs his re-election campaign in Ibadan to hold with less fanfare as mark of honour to lives lost to the disaster

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident on Friday in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha community, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where a boat carrying scores of people capsized, resulting in loss of lives.

The deceased were said to be mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community where the incident happened.

The president, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated inter alia that: “Those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way. I have directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

“I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I mourn those who lost their lives in the incident and sympathise with their families, the government and the people of Bayelsa State.

“I particularly mourn with Governor Duoye Diri over this sad incident.

“I pray that God Almighty repose their souls and comfort their families.”