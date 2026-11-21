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Funmi Ogundare

President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, weekend advised newly admitted students of the institution to embrace discipline, academic integrity and responsibility, saying that success is intentional and requires diligence, focus and commitment.

Ojewole made this known at the institution’s 28th undergraduate and 17th postgraduate matriculation ceremon, where a total of 4,860 students were formally admitted into various academic programmes.

The figure comprised 3,380 undergraduate and 1,480 postgraduate students, with the latter representing the highest postgraduate enrolment in the university’s history.

Addressing the students, Ojewole urged them to approach their academic pursuits with determination, intellectual curiosity and a strong sense of purpose, stressing that admission into the university marked the beginning of a journey of growth, discovery and transformation.

He particularly challenged postgraduate students to undertake research that would advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while providing practical solutions to real-life challenges.

“Success is intentional. It requires discipline, diligence and reliance on God,” he said.

The VC said the university remained committed to extending the frontiers of knowledge, nurturing responsible leadership and contributing to national development by producing graduates who are globally relevant, research-focused, competent and entrepreneurial.

He reminded undergraduates that gaining admission into Babcock goes beyond securing a place in an academic institution, noting that they had become part of a community committed to preparing individuals for service to God and humanity.

He urged them to develop intellectual curiosity by asking questions, reading beyond lecture notes and making effective use of the university’s academic resources, particularly its library.

He also warned against examination malpractice, manipulation, peer pressure and other forms of misconduct capable of undermining their academic and personal development.

“Above all, guard your character. Babcock is not just interested in producing graduates with degrees; we are committed to shaping citizens with character,” he said.

The VC further encouraged the students to prioritise their physical, emotional and mental well-being, assuring them of access to support through the university’s pastors, chaplains, faculty members, academic advisers, counsellors and student support centre.

He said the institution’s philosophy of education transcended the acquisition of certificates, emphasising the development of the whole person.

Welcoming international students, Ojewole described their presence as an important contribution to the university’s multicultural environment and global outlook, assuring them of opportunities to acquire knowledge, develop sound values and make positive contributions to their home countries.

He also emphasised the university’s modern laboratories, digital learning resources, recreational facilities, globally recognised faculty, mentorship programmes and opportunities for spiritual growth and community engagement.

The ceremony also celebrated outstanding academic performances among the newly admitted undergraduates.

Ayobami Adeoti emerged as the candidate with the highest Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score, recording 359 points, while John Dada emerged as the highest-performing Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) candidate with a perfect 16-point score.

Both students received presidential handshakes and were scheduled to receive awards and prizes from the university.

The ceremony also attracted the wife of the Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Education, Hon. Daniel Idowu, among the newly admitted postgraduate students.

Ojewole expressed optimism that the matriculating students would graduate as academically accomplished, morally upright, professionally competent and socially responsible individuals capable of providing solutions to societal challenges.

“Our goal is not simply to produce graduates. We are committed to raising men and women of character, competence and purpose who will provide solutions to society’s challenges and positively impact their communities, nation and the world,”