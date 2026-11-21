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Charles Ajunwa

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State, Prof. Philips Nto, has charged former councillors in the state to ensure 70 per cent votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Prof. Nto said a victory for Tinubu will ensure the sustenance of the economic reforms by the President, which he noted would lead to enhanced development across Nigeria.

The former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, who is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, gave the charge when former councillors in Arochukwu Local Government Area from different political parties paid him a solidarity visit.

He charged the councillors to start aggressive campaigns at the grassroots to sell Tinubu and APC candidates so that the 70 per cent votes he prophesied for the President from Abia would be actualised.

Nto, who is now the Director of APC Election Planning, Coordination and Monitoring in Abia State, said their target must be to win their units and wards for Tinubu and APC.

According to him, “If you listened to my keynote address during the Presidential Campaign Council inauguration in Abia, I made it clear that the least that Ndigbo should do for Tinubu after his benevolent gestures towards us, is to return him to office with 70 per cent votes.

The former Provost of Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, and former World Bank consultant, further charged them to protect their votes by standing their ground against any intimidation.

He, however, advised them against resorting to violence in any form irrespective of the level of provocation.

“Our leader, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, is preaching against rigging and violence. Please, support him because he has never led us astray,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the former councillors, Hon. Chris Obasi Egbebu, disclosed that they embarked on the solidarity visit to congratulate Prof. Nto on his appointments as a member of Presidential Campaign Council as well as Director of Election Management and Coordination in the state.

Egbebu noted that APC has made the entire Arochukwu LGA and Abia North proud by entrusting him with those key responsibilities, describing him as a man who has never failed in any assignment given to him.

He said all the former councillors have decided to work for APC and Tinubu because of their level of trust, confidence, and respect for Ntò.

While urging him to continue to make Abia State proud, the councillors pleaded with Nto to ensure that they were properly carried along during the period of election to ensure that APC clears the entire Arochukwu LGA.