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Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, Dr. Olayiwola Awakan, gives clarification on cancellation of the maiden edition of the Naija Flavour International Tourism Expo, Nigerian Tourism Passport, takeaways from just concluded World Travel Market in London, among others. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts

Why was the maiden edition of the Naija Flavour International Tourism Expo cancelled?

First, I would like to clarify that the maiden edition of the Naija Flavour International Tourism Expo (NAFITOE) was not cancelled; it was postponed to 2027. The decision was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing national calendar, particularly the intensified political and electoral activities around the period originally scheduled for the Expo, November 21–22, 2026. These activities created competing demands on the schedules of the Presidency, senior government officials and other important stakeholders whose participation is critical to the success of the event. We consider NAFITOE a major national tourism platform, not just another exhibition. Our vision is to establish an international tourism marketplace that brings together state governments, tourism investors, operators, international partners, exhibitors and other industry stakeholders. We are particularly desirous of having Mr. President formally flag off the maiden edition, given the strategic importance of tourism to Nigeria’s economic diversification, job creation and national development. Rather than proceed with an event that may not achieve the level of national and international participation envisaged, we considered it more prudent to allow additional time to strengthen the programme, deepen stakeholder engagement, expand international participation and mobilise greater private-sector support. Our commitment to NAFITOE remains unwavering. We are confident that the additional preparation time will enable us to deliver a bigger, more impactful and internationally competitive Expo in 2027. We appreciate all the states, sponsors, exhibitors and stakeholders who have already demonstrated interest and support.

Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) participated at the 2026 World Travel Market (WTM) in London. What were the takeaways?

Our participation at the 2026 World Travel Market in London was a strategic decision to reconnect Nigeria with the global tourism marketplace after years of inconsistent national representation. WTM is one of the world’s leading international travel and tourism exhibitions. It provides an important platform for destination marketing, investment promotion, business networking and engagement with international tourism operators, investors, airlines, hospitality brands and development partners. There were several important takeaways from our participation. First, Nigeria needs sustained international visibility. We cannot expect the international community to discover and invest in our tourism potential if we are not consistently present where global tourism decisions, partnerships and business opportunities are being discussed. Second, Nigeria has a compelling tourism story to tell. Our cultural presentations, traditional performances, hospitality experiences and destination showcase demonstrated the richness and diversity of our tourism assets. The response to the Nigerian Pavilion reinforced the potential of our culture, heritage and creative industries as powerful tools for destination marketing. Third, the private sector and international partnerships are indispensable. Our engagement at WTM reinforced the need for stronger collaboration between government, tour operators, travel agencies, hospitality businesses, state governments and international tourism organisations. Fourth, the Nigerians in diaspora represent an important tourism market. The interest and participation of Nigerians and Africans living in the United Kingdom demonstrated the opportunities available through diaspora engagement, particularly in promoting heritage tourism, cultural experiences, festivals and return visits to Nigeria.

Most importantly, WTM provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships, identify potential business opportunities and understand what international markets expect from destinations competing for global tourism traffic. However, we recognise that participation in an international exhibition must go beyond visibility. The real value will be measured by our ability to translate the relationships, engagements and opportunities established into sustainable tourism partnerships, increased visitor arrivals, investment and business opportunities for Nigerian tourism operators.

That is the direction in which the NTDA intends to take Nigeria’s international tourism engagements going forward. We want to focus 30 per cent on global visibility and attraction of investment opportunities towards growing the sector; while we focus 70 per cent on development of the enormous tourism potential in the country. I believe National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) with its strong presence at the stand will be able to count business networks from their participation, likewise others.

Some stakeholders have described your participation at the 2026 WTM in London as another jamboree. What’s your take?

I respect the right of stakeholders to express their opinions, particularly because tourism development requires constructive criticism, accountability and active participation from everyone in the industry. However, I would disagree with the impression that Nigeria’s participation at WTM London was a jamboree. We must understand what WTM represents. It is not a tourism carnival or entertainment event; it is a global business-to-business tourism marketplace where countries, destinations, investors, tour operators, airlines, hospitality brands and tourism professionals meet to establish relationships, explore opportunities and promote their destinations. For several years, Nigeria’s presence at this important international platform was inconsistent. Our return was therefore a deliberate effort to restore Nigeria’s visibility, rebuild international relationships and reposition the country within the global tourism conversation. Our participation was not simply about occupying exhibition space. It was about presenting Nigeria’s tourism potential, engaging international stakeholders, showcasing our cultural identity and creating opportunities for Nigerian tourism businesses to connect with the international market.

I also believe that cultural presentations should not be mistaken for a lack of seriousness. Culture is one of Nigeria’s strongest tourism assets. Our music, dance, food, fashion, festivals and heritage are part of what makes Nigeria attractive to international visitors, hence, we created Naija Flavour. They are legitimate instruments of destination marketing. That said, I agree with one important principle raised by critics: international participation must ultimately translate into measurable economic benefits. We must be able to demonstrate increased tourism interest, partnerships, investment opportunities, business connections and visitor arrivals. This is why the NTDA’s responsibility does not end with attending WTM. We must sustain the relationships established, follow up on the opportunities identified and ensure that Nigerian tourism businesses benefit from our international engagements.

I welcome constructive criticism, but I also believe we should assess initiatives based on their objectives, execution and long-term outcomes rather than dismissing them without considering their strategic value. Nigeria cannot afford to remain invisible in the global tourism marketplace and expect the world to discover its tourism assets by chance.

What’s NTDA’s position on the unveiling of an official ‘Nigerian Tourism Passport’ by the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) at the recently concluded WTM in London?

Let me clarify that Nigeria currently has no officially established or recognised Nigerian Tourism Passport. The NTDA appreciates and recognises the importance of private-sector innovation in promoting Nigeria’s tourism destinations but believes proper structure should be deployed to achieve coordinated results. We believe that industry associations and private sector operators have important roles to play in developing and marketing Nigerian tourism products. However, there is a distinction between a private-sector tourism publication or promotional initiative and an official national tourism passport. The development and introduction of an official Nigerian Tourism Passport as a national destination-promotion instrument falls within the institutional responsibility of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority. It is important that such a national initiative is properly coordinated, developed and officially recognised. To this extent, the document unveiled by NATOP should not be regarded as an officially approved or endorsed Nigerian Tourism Passport. The Authority has neither formally developed, approved, adopted nor endorsed that particular publication as the official national tourism passport. The NTDA is already developing an official Nigerian Tourism Passport, which will be formally unveiled upon completion. Our intention is to create a coordinated national platform that showcases Nigeria’s tourism destinations, cultural heritage, festivals, attractions and tourism experiences, while supporting destination marketing and encouraging domestic and international travel. I want to emphasise that this clarification is not intended to diminish NATOP’s contribution or discourage innovation within the private sector. On the contrary, we encourage any laudable initiative geared towards advancing the growth of the sector. However, we must ensure clarity around institutional responsibilities. Our doors remain open to collaboration with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), all tourism associations and other stakeholders. Ultimately, our common objective should be to promote Nigeria, strengthen our tourism industry and make the country a more competitive destination internationally. This is what I am committed towards achieving!